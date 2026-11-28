Organizational psychologist Cranla Warren explains the glass cliff after Colette Kress served 11 days as Nvidia interim CEO before the board reinstated Jensen Huang.

Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive officer in a recent shake-up on Nov. 12.

Eleven days later, the board reinstated Huang, returning Kress to her previous role. The short-lived appointment has raised questions about how women are positioned in corporate leadership. Organizational psychologist and leadership consultant Dr. Cranla Warren said the sequence is a familiar example of the glass cliff. Warren spoke to CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday.

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Understanding The Glass Cliff Concept

She broke down what the glass cliff is and how it played out following Huang's departure from Nvidia in the November leadership shake-up. She described the glass cliff as distinct from the glass ceiling. The glass ceiling prevents women from reaching the top, Warren said. The glass cliff puts them at the top when the risk of failure is the greatest.

Organizations facing turmoil may gravitate toward qualities traditionally associated with women, including empathy, collaboration and relationship building, Warren said. A female leader can also signal a break from the leadership that preceded the crisis. Women often act as a symbol that can create distance from the leadership that preceded the crisis, she said. But being appointed to lead through a difficult period does not necessarily mean being given the conditions to succeed.

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The contrast becomes more apparent when male leaders are brought back. Warren described that tendency as the romance of leadership, where organizations become so invested in charismatic individuals that they overlook the contributions of entire teams and become less inclined to hold powerful leaders accountable. When we convince ourselves that the leader is indispensable, accountability risks become more negotiable, she said.

Kress Tenure Raised Leadership Questions

Warren has served as an organizational psychologist and leadership consultant and has studied how women are placed in leadership roles during crises. Kress has served as Nvidia's chief financial officer since 2013. Warren questioned whether 11 days offered enough opportunity for Kress to establish a meaningful leadership direction as interim CEO. Trust is typically implicitly provided for men in leadership, whereas women have to work really hard to earn that trust, Warren said.

The distinction, she argued, goes beyond who gets promoted. It is about who receives the time, authority and support to succeed, Warren said. Her comments came after Huang returned to the CEO role and Kress went back to her previous position as CFO. The board's decision to reinstate Huang after 11 days put a spotlight on the brief tenure of the interim CEO.

Warren said the episode illustrates how quickly a leadership change can unfold when a company is under pressure. The glass cliff concept describes a pattern in which women are appointed to top roles when an organization is already in crisis and the risk of failure is greatest. That timing can limit their ability to set a new direction. Women may also face a different standard once they take on senior leadership roles.

Warren said trust is often extended to men by default, while women must work harder to earn it. That difference affects not only who gets promoted but also who receives the time, authority and support needed to succeed. In Kress's case, the interim role lasted less than two weeks before the board returned Huang to the top job.

Warner On Crisis Leadership Dynamics

The shake-up at Nvidia drew attention far beyond the company because it offered a visible example of how interim leadership can be short-lived during a crisis. Warren said organizations in turmoil may seek leaders with qualities such as empathy and collaboration. A female leader can also serve as a symbol of change from the leadership that preceded the crisis. Yet that symbolic value does not guarantee the support and authority required to lead effectively over time.

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Warren pointed to the romance of leadership as another factor. When organizations become convinced that one charismatic individual is indispensable, they may overlook the work of teams and become less willing to hold powerful leaders accountable. The result can be a double standard in which accountability becomes negotiable for some leaders and not others.

Warren said the temporary appointment of Kress, who had been CFO since 2013, raised questions about how much time she was given to shape the company's direction. The 11-day period was brief relative to the demands of leading a major company through turmoil. Warren's assessment focused less on Kress and more on the conditions women face when they are promoted into crisis roles. The issue is not only who reaches the top.

It is also whether they are given the time, authority and support to succeed once they are there. The Nvidia episode began on Nov. 12 when Huang resigned as CEO in a recent shake-up. Kress, the longtime chief financial officer, was appointed interim CEO. Eleven days later, the board reinstated Huang and Kress returned to her previous role.

Implications For Women In Corporate Roles

Warren said the sequence fits a broader pattern she has studied as an organizational psychologist and leadership consultant. She discussed the glass cliff and its implications for women in corporate leadership during an interview with CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday. The conversation covered how organizations under pressure may turn to women for qualities such as empathy, collaboration and relationship building. It also covered how a female leader can signal a break from the leadership that preceded the crisis.

Warren said being chosen to lead during a difficult period is not the same as being given what is needed to succeed. That gap becomes clearer when male leaders are brought back, she said. The romance of leadership can lead organizations to overvalue charismatic individuals and undervalue teams. It can also make accountability more negotiable for powerful leaders, she said.

Women, by contrast, often have to work harder to earn trust that is implicitly given to men, Warren said. The difference affects who receives the time, authority and support to succeed. Kress had served as Nvidia's CFO since 2013 before becoming interim CEO. Her 11 days in the top job ended when the board reinstated Huang, returning her to the CFO role.