Giller Prize, Canada's richest fiction award, to be handed out tonight

Five first-time finalists compete for the $100,000 Giller Prize, Canada's richest fiction award, at a Toronto gala hosted by Rick Mercer.

Five Canadian authors will compete for the $100,000 Giller Prize, Canada's richest fiction award, at a gala tonight at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Toronto. Comedian Rick Mercer will host the ceremony for the sixth time.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBC at 9 p.m. ET. The winner will be kept secret until the ceremony airs on television. All five finalists are first-timers on the Giller short list. The short list was selected by a jury of nine veteran booksellers from across the country.

Also read Lotus L. Kang Wins 2026 Sobey Art Award at National Gallery of Canada

New Bookseller Jury Selects Finalists

This marks a change to the jury makeup. Previously, the three-to-five-member jury that selects the long list, short list and winner was made predominantly of authors. For the first time, the Giller has enlisted booksellers to sit on the jury. The bookseller jurors include Rupert and Danielle McNally of Ben McNally Books in Toronto, Dan MacDonald of Bookmark Books in Prince Edward Island and Jenn Baerg Steyn of Yellowknife Books in the Northwest Territories.

Advertisement

The contenders include Michelle Good for her novel Eliza Sunshine, which follows three generations of Cree women whose family history is forever altered by colonialism. Nicholas Herring is shortlisted for Your Breath in Charcoal, a novel about a directionless young man from Prince Edward Island who finds himself driving towards Toronto. Nazanine Hozar is a finalist for The Small Ones, the story of children caught up in a military insurgence along the Iran-Iraq border in the early 1980s.

Tara Gereaux is shortlisted for Wild People Quiet, about what happens when a woman hides her Metis identity from the Prairie town where she lives in the 1940s. Rounding out the short list is Patmeena Sabit's Good People, which uses the testimony of friends and acquaintances to examine a wealthy Afghan-American family's tragedy. The Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel, graphic novel or short story collection published in English.

Giller Prize History and Prize Money

Each of the remaining finalists receives $10,000. Last year's winner was Souvankham Thammavongsa for Pick a Colour, a novel about a quiet nail technician's rich inner life. The Giller was established by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994 in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller. Elana Rabinovitch serves as executive director of the Giller Foundation.

Last month, Mercer told The Canadian Press that he considers the Giller the most important award in Canadian fiction. And not just because of the money, he said. The money is nice and really important, but the prize cements a writer's reputation, and it brings eyeballs to the page and that's harder and harder to do all the time.