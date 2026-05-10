HuffPost continues to rely on readers like you to survive amidst the challenges posed by corporate consolidation affecting the news industry and the daily attacks on the very concept of a free press. Join our cause in tracking down and monitoring those who might have been infected by a hantavirus aboard a cruise ship that has left three passengers dead and several more ill. Hantavirus transmission between humans is rare, as stated by an official spokesperson. However, the virus sounds scary, making it important to stay informed and prepared in case anyone has been in contact with passengers from the cruise ship who may have been infected prior to the detection of hantavirus.

Corporate consolidation is forcing newsrooms to shut down, and the free press is facing attacks. The traditional media model is broken, which is why HuffPost relies on readers like you to survive.

Join HuffPost’s attempt to track down and monitor those who disembarked the cruise ship and may have been infected prior to the detection of hantavirus. Transmission between humans is rare, and the virus sounds scary, but let the president calm your fears, It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control.

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