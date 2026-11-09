Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult join Bond screen tests as final decision expected by year end

Five actors including Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult and Callum Turner have reportedly auditioned for James Bond, with a final decision expected before the end of the year.

Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have reportedly joined the race to become the next James Bond, with a final decision expected before the end of the year.

The two actors are said to have undergone screen tests for the role, according to reports. They join Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, who are also said to have auditioned. The battle to play cinema's most famous secret agent is playing out more publicly than usual. It has been five years since Daniel Craig bid farewell to the role of 007 in No Time to Die, which ended with a closing credit promise that James Bond will return.

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Corporate machinations have slowed the character's reappearance, but leaks to the press have stoked debates among fans. Last month, it was reported that final screen tests were being held. One Night Only heartthrob Callum Turner, Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor of Challengers were said to be among those who made the cut.

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Robert Pattinson And Nicholas Hoult Join Audition Race

Then two surprise names entered the mix over the weekend, with Deadline and Variety reporting Primetime star Robert Pattinson and X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult had also undergone screen tests. Pattinson's casting would be particularly remarkable given he is also currently leading another major franchise as Batman, while Hoult is appearing as Lex Luthor in the new Superman movies. Other wild cards, per Variety, include pop singer Harry Styles or The White Lotus star Theo James.

At 32, Styles would be the youngest choice, while 41-year-old James is the oldest. Representatives for the actors and Amazon MGM Studios did not respond to requests for comment. None of the actors have revealed what the audition process has involved, although O'Connor told the BBC that being considered was an incredibly bizarre pinch-me moment. Producer Amy Pascal, who steered Spider-Man to several reboots over her career, has said fans can expect a decision by the end of the year.

Producer Promises Methodical Approach To Casting Next Bond

We are being really, really methodical, she told Deadline this summer. Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is a stirring and exciting and different. There is immense pressure to get the decision right.

For one, the Bond franchise is big business, with Craig's No Time to Die earning more than US$900 million. In 2022, Amazon paid $8.5 billion to acquire Bond's parent company, MGM. But the role also occupies huge cultural real estate as one of the most identifiably British characters in film. Just six actors have portrayed Bond.

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Pierce Brosnan Backs Callum Turner As Strong Bond Candidate

Sean Connery first appeared as the suave, shaken-not-stirred secret agent in 1962's Dr. No. Tradition has it that the role should be played by a Brit, although George Lazenby, an Australian, played Bond in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in four movies, appeared to back Turner in an interview with Vanity Fair last week, saying the husband of Dua Lipa was a strong actor.

They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film, Brosnan said of the final candidates. They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men. Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage, he said. The next Bond movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who knows a thing or two about working in a franchise, given he has overseen the Dune trilogy.

At a Los Angeles gala on Saturday, Villeneuve appeared to be reveling in the media's focus on the battle for Bond. I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinized, Villeneuve told Variety. I would just say that I'm having a great time.