FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Disrupts Thousands of Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a telecommunications outage at regional air traffic control centers disrupted thousands of flights, with no indication of a cyberattack. Departures have resumed, but hundreds of flights were diverted and delays continue.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening, allowing airplane departures to resume after communications problems caused widespread disruption. The ground stop, imposed due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety, had been in effect since Friday afternoon, causing hundreds of flights to be diverted and upending travel plans for passengers across the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that there was no indication yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It is just a telecommunications outage as of right now, he said. Everybody is safe. There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they are flying.

Also read FAA Implements Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Communication Issues

FAA Addresses Air Traffic Control Outage

The restrictions were imposed after the FAA began investigating a communication issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The problem appeared similar to a regional air traffic control communication outage in September that snarled hundreds of flights across the Northeast, except this time on a nationwide scale, aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said.

As of 7:05 p.m. EST, at least 827 flights had been diverted as a result of the ground stop. Of those, 670 flights were sent back to the airport from where they originally took off, while 157 were redirected to a different airport, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company. The airports where many flights ended up being diverted included Washington Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport, and Nashville International Airport.

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Some 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers were scheduled to take off from airports in the U.S. after 4 p.m. EST, raising the likelihood of more cancellations and flight diversions. There is no timeline for restarting flights. International flights were being handled on a case-by-case basis, with some seen taking off Friday evening.

Meanwhile, some flights within Alaska and Hawaii were not impacted, Alaska Airlines said. American Airlines said in a statement on the social platform X, It will be all hands on deck across American to get customers on their way as soon as possible when the FAA lifts this nationwide ground stop. FedEx, the world's largest cargo airline, said it is prepared to activate contingency plans to keep any possible disruptions at a minimum.

U.S. airlines move about 61,000 tons of goods, from letters to packages, to and from more than 220 countries daily, according to the industry trade group Airlines for America. At Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday afternoon, travelers passing through security learned about the ground stop when they looked up at screens that showed flight delays across the board. Some called friends or family members, debating whether to stay the night in Chicago or find another way to their destinations.

Passengers Face Travel Disruption

Amber McQuilkin, 27, sat on a bench, disappointed that she might miss a trip with friends to New York for the League of Legends world finals. Her friends had already arrived there. There is not really any information being passed to me, said the Seattle software engineer, who took a week of vacation for the trip.

I contemplated just abandoning the flight and driving, but then the more I thought about it, the more I am like, that would be miserable. Austin Curtis and his wife were rethinking their trip from South Bend, Indiana, to a friend's baby shower in Denver after getting delayed during a layover in Chicago. They had boarded a flight to Denver from O'Hare International Airport when they were told to get off the plane.

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We did see them taking luggage off our plane and others, so we are assuming it is going to be a pretty substantial delay, Curtis said. They were unsure whether to get a hotel room or keep waiting out the delay at the airport. With care already in place for their two young children at home, they might stay the weekend in Chicago, he said.

Jeff Dubner, a Washington attorney whose Alaska Airlines flight home from Los Angeles was already half an hour late and taxiing to the runway when the plane came to a halt, said, It is frustrating. This certainly sounds like it is going to be more than the usual run-of-the-mill delay. I look forward to finding out why. The consequences were profound, disrupting potentially thousands of planned flights through at least late Friday night and upending travel plans for passengers.

Meanwhile, NFL teams were left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time to travel to their games this weekend. The sports weekend was thrown into chaos as teams and fans faced uncertainty. Despite the nationwide FAA ground stop, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from Texas on Friday afternoon on its latest test flight, soaring into orbit after a double catch was thwarted by the booster's water landing.

Infrastructure Upgrade Under Investigation

Mullin said investigators will look at whether there is any link to the FAA's nationwide rollout of a new artificial intelligence system to help identify problems and reroute planes. But that system operates out of one location near Washington, D.C. , and just sends recommendations to the air traffic control centers. The government has been working to overhaul the outdated technology that air traffic controllers rely on since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year.

Miles of old copper wires have been replaced with fiber optic lines and old radio systems are gradually being replaced at airports across the country. But much work remains. Duffy has said that another $30 billion will be needed to complete the work, and the White House has begun lobbying Congress to approve it. The FAA said the ground stop was lifted after the agency addressed the communications problems.

The agency had earlier cited extraordinary circumstances caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Friday's ground stop was the second since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned. The nation's top homeland security official attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and said there was no indication the communications failure was related to a cyberattack.