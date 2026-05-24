Trump's political career began with a campaign promise to build a wall on the southern border and have Mexico pay for it. However, the construction of the wall didn't result in such a payment. Instead, the US taxpayers ended up with a $15 billion bill for a border wall that was never finished. Trump's fixation on walls gave way to a focus on different monumental structures with symbolic resonance. One of his initiatives is to build a 90,000-sf ballroom atop the ruins of the White House's East Wing. Various groups have differing views on his intentions and symbolism behind such projects.

Fearless journalism matters more than ever, as corruption risks become background noise. Support initiatives by becoming a member today. Trump began his political career with a big promise: building a wall on the southern border and having Mexico pay for it.

He delegated pharaoh-like significance to monumental structures. The wall symbolized his campaign promise to resolve all the country's problems, including immigration and crime. Supporters saw it as a symbol of protection for themselves.

However, Mexico didn't pay. Instead, the US taxpayers ended up with a $15 billion bill for a border wall that was never finished. Trump's fixation on walls gave way to a focus on different monumental structures with symbolic resonance, without any promises of non-payment of construction costs. Trump now plans to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom atop the ruins of the White House's East Wing.

He claimed it as a safety need but is more likely a safe haven. It will host lavish parties and state balls for dignitaries out of the public eye. In summary, Trump's first campaign promise that Mexico would pay for a border wall evolved into a second term project with a ballroom that pervades solely with his interests





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