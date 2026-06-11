The Evolution of Purpose-Built Rentals in Canada's Housing Market

An exploration of the rise of purpose-built rentals over condos in Canada, highlighting market trends, rising vacancy rates, and the impact on housing affordability.

Ian Eatock has maintained his residence in the same building for over a decade, illustrating a growing trend in the Canadian housing market. While he may pay a higher price per square foot for a purpose-built rental compared to a condo, he believes the overall value and stability he receives are far superior.

Purpose-built rentals are specialized residential buildings designed specifically to be leased and managed by a single landlord, and they currently represent the fastest-growing segment of housing in Canada. These units typically command a higher price than those rented from individual condo investors, yet the overall market is shifting. National asking rents have seen a decline for 19 consecutive months, dropping to an average of 2,027 dollars.

For residents like Mr. Eatock, a 39-year-old living in Toronto, the appeal lies in the sense of community. Unlike condo renters who often view their living situation as a temporary stepping stone toward homeownership, those in purpose-built rentals often find a permanent sense of belonging, with some neighbors remaining in the same building for over thirty years. The structural advantages of purpose-built rentals are significant.

Because the developers typically retain ownership of the entire property, they have a powerful incentive to maintain the long-term value and physical condition of the building. Adrian Rocca, the founder and chief executive of Fitzrovia, notes that developers bear the full liability and cost of any failures, whereas condo developers often sell off units and recoup their investments before construction is even finished.

This creates a environment where repairs are handled more efficiently and management is more deeply invested in the property's upkeep. Currently, the Canadian rental market is shifting in favor of tenants more quickly than analysts had anticipated. This change is the result of a dual shock involving softer demand and a surge in supply.

Demand has dipped due to lower population growth resulting from stricter immigration limits, while supply has increased as a wave of housing starts from previous years finally enters the market. This surge in availability is evident in the vacancy rates across Canada's six largest metropolitan areas, including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and Edmonton.

In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the vacancy rate for the first quarter of 2026 reached 5.4 percent, which is double the rate from the same period in 2024. Landlords are reacting to this surplus by reducing rents and offering aggressive incentives. Approximately 47 percent of purpose-built rental projects are offering two months of free rent, and a small percentage are offering up to three months free.

Meanwhile, secondary markets such as Richmond in British Columbia, and Oakville and Markham in Ontario, have seen average asking rents plummet by more than 10 percent year-over-year. While purpose-built rentals in the GTHA built after 2000 often carry a monthly premium of about 350 dollars over condos, the gap in lifestyle is closing. Historically, condos were seen as the pinnacle of luxury, offering better natural light and prime locations near transit hubs.

However, new purpose-built rentals are now replicating that luxury lifestyle, incorporating high-end amenities such as on-site bowling alleys and specialty coffee shops. These buildings are designed for greater durability and operational efficiency than traditional condos. According to Tania Bourassa-Ochoa of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the addition of these high-end units is actually beneficial for overall affordability.

As affluent renters move into these modern purpose-built apartments, the older units they vacate become available, forcing landlords of those less luxurious properties to lower their rents to attract new tenants. This ripple effect helps balance the market and provides more accessible options for a wider range of renters across the country





globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Purpose-Built Rentals Canadian Housing Market Rental Affordability GTHA Real Estate Housing Trends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump: U.S. Economy Doesn't Need Canada, Won't Renew CUSMAU.S. President Donald Trump reiterates that the American economy doesn't need anything from Canada and is not looking to renew the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade pact, known as CUSMA in Canada. He criticizes the trade deficit with Canada and claims the U.S. doesn't need Canadian or Mexican cars, lumber, or energy. Meanwhile, Canada's Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with his American counterpart last week to discuss the trade deal's review.

Read more »

Trump says US does not need Canada or Mexico, doubts trade pact renewalU.S. President Donald Trump stated the American economy does not need anything from Canada or Mexico and that he is not looking to renew the continental trade pact, known as CUSMA in Canada, as the July 1 deadline approaches. Canada and Mexico have called for a 16-year extension. Trump cited the U.S. trade deficit with Canada and claimed the U.S. does not need Canadian or Mexican goods. Canadian officials, including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, emphasized focusing on securing a good deal amid the review process.

Read more »

Harrison Street CEO Highlights Opportunities in Student and Senior Housing Amid Supply ShortagesChristopher Merrill, chairman & CEO of Harrison Street Asset Management, discusses Canada's student and senior housing supply shortages and the resulting investment opportunities. He emphasizes long-term demographic trends driving demand in student housing, senior housing, and data centres, noting that private real estate benefits from needs less tied to short-term economic cycles. The firm, with over $109 billion in assets under management, recently completed the largest student housing portfolio transaction of 2026. Merrill points to Canada's significant shortage of purpose-built student housing-only 10-15% of demand is met-as a major opportunity despite temporary drops in international student enrollment. He also highlights growing senior housing demand due to aging populations and the shift toward flexible, care-oriented accommodations. The firm focuses on need-based assets across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe with a long-term investment thesis.

Read more »

U.S. Ambassador to Canada: Trump Seeks Collaboration, Not Dependence, on CanadaThe U.S. top diplomat in Canada says President Trump is actually looking for ways to collaborate with Canada, despite his statement that he is 'not looking to renew' the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade.

Read more »