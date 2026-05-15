The Enduring Legacy of Gregg Popovich and the Rise of a New Spurs Generation

Despite stepping down as head coach, Gregg Popovich continues to mentor the young San Antonio Spurs roster, including Victor Wembanyama, as they fight for a spot in the Western Conference finals.

The atmosphere inside the Frost Bank Center is heavy with history, a feeling amplified by the sight of the retired jerseys belonging to the legendary trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

However, one particular tribute stands out from the rest. Instead of a jersey, a banner celebrates Gregg Popovich, featuring the text POP 1,390 along with the San Antonio Spurs logo and the words Hall of Fame. This number marks Popovich's record-breaking total of regular-season victories, a testament to a career defined by excellence. Above the text, five stars represent the championships he brought to the city.

In a move that mirrors the humble nature of the man himself, the Spurs raised this banner in late October without fanfare or a formal ceremony, allowing the achievement to speak for itself without the need for loud announcements. While the banner hangs high in the rafters, Popovich's influence remains grounded and present at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

Having stepped down from his coaching duties just over a year ago following a stroke on November 2, 2024, Popovich now serves as the president of basketball operations. His presence is a calming and guiding force for the current roster. He is often seen in the background of the practice facilities, continuing his rehabilitation under the watchful eye of Tim Duncan.

For young players like point guard Stephon Castle, Popovich is more than just a former coach; he is a fountain of wisdom. Castle notes that having Pop around is invaluable, especially during the high-pressure environment of the playoffs. He describes Popovich as someone the players can approach to discuss anything, whether it relates to the intricacies of a basketball game or the broader challenges of life.

This mentorship was on full display during a critical moment in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After French superstar Victor Wembanyama was ejected in Game 4 for an elbowing foul on Naz Reid, the team returned to San Antonio to find Popovich waiting for them at the airport. Images captured the 22-year-old phenom listening intently to the Hall of Fame coach, who stood with his arms behind his back in a black Nike sweatsuit.

Wembanyama later admitted that while he would not reveal the specific details of their conversation, the mere presence of Popovich at the airport made the coach's message more impactful. This level of personal investment is typical of Popovich, who continues to provide regular feedback and guidance to the players throughout the series, ensuring that the team remains mentally resilient. As the Spurs prepare for a pivotal Game 6, the stakes are incredibly high.

A victory would propel them into the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2017. The current squad is remarkably young; with the exception of De'Aaron Fox, most of the starters lack playoff experience, and a majority of the rotation players are under 26. Despite this lack of tenure, they are navigating the pressures of the postseason by leaning into the Spurs Way—a philosophy of teamwork, discipline, and continuous improvement established by Popovich.

The new leadership, including general manager Brian Wright, is intentionally utilizing every available championship resource within the organization to guide the team through this evolution. The bridge between the franchise's glorious past and its promising future is built on daily interactions. At the team facility, it is common to see current players rubbing shoulders with legends.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper has expressed amazement at the regularity with which he encounters Tim Duncan, Gregg Popovich, and Manu Ginobili in the same room. This culture of accessibility allows the current generation to absorb the habits of winners. Whether it is Ginobili, acting as a special adviser, chatting with Harper about the nuances of being a left-handed player, or Devin Vassell eagerly seeking a moment to discuss film with Popovich, the learning process is constant.

Vassell describes the experience of learning from the greatest coach of all time as second to none, emphasizing that the wisdom gained from Popovich's experiences is an irreplaceable asset for a team striving to return to the pinnacle of the sport





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