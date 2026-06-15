The Double-Edged Sword of Visibility: Athletes, Social Media, and the Rise of Online Abuse

An in-depth exploration of how social media has amplified online abuse against athletes, examining psychological impacts, generational differences in coping strategies, and the tension between necessary visibility for career building and personal well-being.

Online abuse in sport is not a new phenomenon, but its prevalence and intensity have surged with the rise of social media platforms. A standout performance, a national team call-up, or a medal-winning moment can instantly propel an athlete into the global spotlight, reaching thousands, if not millions, of people within seconds.

When a prominent female footballer recently spoke out about the "really ugly" abuse she faced online, she was articulating a reality that many athletes experience but often suffer in silence. Her message resonated powerfully, extending far beyond women's football, where visibility, particularly for young athletes, has never been greater, yet neither has their vulnerability.

"There is no room for any kind of abuse," she posted. "Hiding behind a keyboard every single week and targeting the same player regardless of underperforming, performing or over performing isn't acceptable on any platform. " She added, "You can't just ignore it because it's everywhere. " Social media has dismantled many barriers that once existed between players and fans.

Criticism is no longer confined to the stadium stands; it now streams incessantly through screens, often targeting athletes relentlessly.

"As an athlete, you're constantly under judgement-judgement from your peers because you're in competition for selection, and by coaches and managers," noted one commentator. "Then you introduce social media where the fan isn't just shouting from the stand but can write without any justification and offer opinion without any right of reply. That's perceived as a significant threat.

" Dr. Mellick, a sports psychologist, explained the damaging psychological mechanics: "I saw many athletes go through that process of scrolling and only ever focusing on and recognising the negative comment, which might be one in 50. But that's the one they hook onto and concentrate on, and it starts to sap your level of motivation, it decreases your confidence, enjoyment of the challenge and can start to impact not only on performance but also mental health.

" World darts champion Luke Littler is all too familiar with this intense scrutiny. After high-profile incidents in Brighton and Manchester, he revealed, "I was sat at home saying to Faith 'I don't want to do it any more, just the crowd every week'.

" TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods offered a poignant observation: "One thing we do really badly I think, is we build them up, we shoot them down. " Careers that once developed at a manageable pace are now exposed instantly. A breakthrough performance, a mistake, or even a minor incident can quickly become a topic of public debate and abuse. At the time, one athlete felt social media abuse was becoming the "norm" for athletes.

But speaking to BBC Sport a year later, she feels that conditions where an athlete no longer has to endure this abuse remain a "work in progress".

"I don't think that's something that's just going to happen very quickly. It's a problem we've had for a very long time," she said.

"I see improvements. We are moving in the right direction, but there's still a lot of work to be done.

" Joe Towns, a senior lecturer and sports TV live producer with more than two decades of experience at the BBC and Sky Sports, asserts that this level of exposure and visibility is unprecedented. "It's never been easier for an athlete to communicate with their fans," he said. "But it's also never been easier to make a mistake, say the wrong thing or upset a certain segment of society. It's not hard to offend these days.

" The pressure can become overwhelming. To cope, some athletes retreat, like footballer Brennan Johnson, who deactivated his Instagram in 2024 so he could focus on his football. But stepping away from the spotlight can come at a cost, particularly in sports where athletes rely heavily on exposure to build their careers and income.

"There are sports where you don't earn football wages so you need to cultivate an online following just to attract more marketing opportunities and brand opportunities," explained Towns. Mixed martial arts fighters, for instance, struggle with this dichotomy.

"If we don't keep posting and keep our accounts engaged, then promotions don't want us and we don't build our name," said one fighter. "It would make a lot of difference for fighters if they didn't have to stay active in that crucial week. " Social media, however, also empowers athletes to shape their own image, speak directly to supporters, and build an audience independently of broadcasters or traditional media outlets.

This has driven the growth of the "personal brand" and created what Towns describes as a "creator economy for athletes now and an attention economy. Brands want the attention of audiences; it's athletes that can do that.

" The result is that visibility becomes a requirement rather than a choice, and the more visible you are, the more exposed you can be to abuse. Yet, rather than simply enduring social media, many athletes are proactively shaping their visibility and developing resilience.

Young athletes like Formula E driver Ella Lloyd, who says she "just laughs" at negative comments, and Olympic gymnast Ruby Evans, who declares "They can't do what I do," are finding their own ways to withstand the noise. Dr. Mellick believes this shift is partly generational: "Having grown up with this technology, [young athletes] are better able to adapt to it.

" The landscape is evolving, but the core challenge remains: balancing the unavoidable visibility of modern sport with the protection of athletes' mental health and well-being.





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