The DEA permitted at least 1.4 million fentanyl pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025, according to an Associated Press investigation.

Federal narcotics agents monitored the fentanyl deal from every angle, staking out the parking lot and lobby of a hotel while a surveillance plane circled overhead.

As the buyer arrived at 2:24 p.m. in a white pickup, the agents watched as he nonchalantly greeted a mohawked courier and entered the Home2 Suites. Eight minutes later, they exited separately into the blazing sun - one of them toting a backpack stuffed with as many as 100,000 potentially lethal counterfeit pain pills. But the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did not pounce that Sunday in August 2024.

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DEA Permitted Fentanyl Trafficking for Months

Eight months passed before agents dismantled the major fentanyl ring flooding the Southwest as the U.S. reeled from an epidemic of opioid overdose deaths. The DEA's decision to stand down fit a pattern that would play out as agents allowed staggering amounts of fentanyl to hit the streets.

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The controversial tactic has sparked state and federal investigations since The Associated Press in June revealed that agents in New Mexico in recent years permitted hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills to go unseized. At the time, the DEA denied it ever knowingly allowed the trafficking of a synthetic opioid the White House has designated a weapon of mass destruction.

That denial, however, is further contradicted by new AP findings that the DEA permitted at least 1.4 million additional pills to be trafficked between August 2024 and April 2025 as it closed in on the largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history. The AP based its tally on thousands of pages of court documents, investigative records, detailed wiretap reports and 12 hours of DEA surveillance footage.

Agents Watched Dealers Use Hotels and Airbnbs

As the agents watched, the AP investigation found, dealers trafficked large packages of pills in plastic bins and duffel bags that passed through highly transited hotels, apartment complexes, Airbnb rentals and self-storage facilities in six states. The AP did not include in its tally numerous drug deals mentioned in the records that did not include specific pill counts or those that were not surveilled by the DEA.