Research shows that nearly 60% of men report not knowing how to fully tend to their personal hygiene, a problem that can be traced back to the way boys are socialized to behave from a young age.

The dark side of masculinity: why some men struggle with personal hygiene . According to research, nearly 60% of men report not knowing how to fully tend to their personal hygiene , a problem that can be traced back to the way boys are socialized to behave from a young age.

This can lead to a lack of understanding of what is considered appropriate self-care, with girls being expected to be clean and quiet, while boys are allowed to be messy. The consequences of this can be seen in the way that women consistently hold stricter hygiene norms than men almost everywhere in the world, with a gap that is not purely biological.

It's not just a matter of laziness or a lack of knowledge, but also a complex issue that involves the cultural weight of toxic masculinity, where grooming, washing properly, and keeping a tidy space are seen as unmanly. Additionally, some men were simply never taught the basics properly, and for others, poor hygiene is connected to mental health in ways that go beyond simple laziness.

This doesn't excuse neglecting hygiene in a relationship, but it does add some important nuance to a conversation that tends to go straight to disgust. Ultimately, it's up to individuals to take responsibility for their own hygiene, and to listen to and take seriously the concerns of their partners





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Masculinity Personal Hygiene Socialization Toxic Masculinity Mental Health

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