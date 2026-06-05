The Cooligans Prepare for the World Cup

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros reveal their World Cup Power Rankings, while USWNT legend Alex Morgan joins the show to discuss life after retirement. USMNT stars Miles Robinson, Tim Weah, and Mark McKenzie also stop by to discuss the pressure of representing the United States at a home World Cup.

The Cooligans are getting World Cup ready. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros reveal their World Cup Power Rankings, debating which nations belong in the top 15, where the USMNT stacks up against the world's best, and who should be considered the favorite heading into the tournament.

USWNT legend and World Cup winner Alex Morgan joins the show to discuss life after retirement, her new role as a mother, and the advice she'd give Christian Pulisic as he prepares for the biggest tournament of his career. USMNT stars Miles Robinson, Tim Weah, and Mark McKenzie stop by to discuss the pressure of representing the United States at a home World Cup, the excitement of bringing the tournament to New York, and why Weah and McKenzie felt compelled to speak out about rising World Cup ticket prices.

Liverpool make contact with RB Leipzig over a move for Yan Diomande, Arsenal face competition from PSG for two players, Cologne winger Said El Mala not keen on Brentford move, plus more. The days leading up to Real Madrid's presidential election have been eventful. Florentino Pérez has reached an agreement with José Mourinho and has also lined up the signings of Konaté on a free transfer. Not all top scorers are created equal.

Here's our ranking of the best Pick 'Em options, from No. 12 to No. 1. Northern Ireland, fielding a record youthful side, showed resilience beyond their years in a 1-0 friendly win over Guinea in Spain





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