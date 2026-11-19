The Children's Place filed for bankruptcy, prompting a retail analyst to warn that holiday shoppers could face problems with returns or exchanges. Gift cards for The Children's Place and Gymboree will be accepted only until Dec. 12, and some stores may eventually close.

The Children's Place filed for bankruptcy in the United States last week, and a retail analyst says the move may immediately affect customers who want to buy gifts during the Christmas season.

The analyst, Bruce Winder of Toronto, said shoppers face a real risk if they buy items as gifts and then need a return or exchange after Dec. 25. He spoke in a video interview with CTVNews.ca on Thursday. The issue is timing as the company heads into the fourth quarter, Winder said.

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Children's Place Bankruptcy Risks Gift Returns

If a customer buys something from The Children's Place as a gift, there is a risk the retailer might not be around for a return or exchange after Dec. 25. That uncertainty puts pressure on sales, Winder added. Consumers who are nervous about the brand may avoid buying there because they worry about returns and exchanges, he said. According to the company's restructuring website, Children's Place and Gymboree gift cards will be accepted until Dec. 12.

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Any remaining balances will not be redeemable for cash. The U.S.-based company sells children's apparel under The Children's Place and Gymboree brands. It has been struggling with plummeting sales and growing losses. The retailer has been operating for nearly 60 years and has more than 500 stores in the United States and Canada.

It has 56 stores across Canada. Those Canadian locations are in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The company also has franchisees and partners in Mexico and the Middle East. A company spokesperson said all stores and e-commerce sites remain open for now.

Store Closures Expected During Restructuring

However, some stores in Canada and the United States will eventually close during the process. The spokesperson said the company is conducting an ongoing evaluation of its operational footprint and will communicate confirmed decisions as they are made. The spokesperson called the decisions difficult but necessary to improve the company's financial and operational position. The company said Canada would be part of the process.

It is seeking recognition of the chapter 11 proceedings in Canada to include its Canadian assets and operations in the sale process. The company also said it seeks to sell substantially all of its assets to the highest bidder while its goal is to continue the business. It expects to finish the process by the end of December.

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Winder Warns Of Liquidation Risk And Doom Loop

The company stated that while it pursues a buyer through the chapter 11 process, it must prepare for the possibility that a sale to continue the business cannot be achieved. As of Aug. 1, the company reported assets of US$742.3 million and liabilities of US$881.3 million. It faces competitive pressures, growing costs, and falling sales and profitability, according to a court filing.

Winder said it is a very tough business and there is a real risk that no buyer is found, forcing liquidation of Canadian assets. He said this creates a doom loop because nervous consumers may stop purchasing. Winder said more competition from mass merchandisers such as Walmart, Amazon and Costco, lower birth rates and the potential impact of tariffs may have contributed to the company's struggles. The retailer currently has items on sale.

An all-stores-closing advertisement offers 30 to 60 per cent off all Gymboree and The Children's Place clothing in-store and online, with Christmas styles 50 per cent off. With files from Reuters