Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates 27 years on air with a new hourlong holiday special debuting Friday on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, as cast and creators reflect on the show's enduring global popularity.

SpongeBob SquarePants is marking more than 27 years on the air with a new hourlong holiday special. Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton debuts Friday on Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

The special arrives as the series remains the No. 1 animated show on linear television in the United States, according to the latest Nielsen animation report. The show has generated more than US$17 billion in merchandise retail sales. It has also racked up 353 billion minutes watched on YouTube. Memes featuring the characters are all over social media.

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Mr. Lawrence Explains SpongeBob Success

Fans continue to soak up the enthusiastic sea sponge and his eccentric underwater neighbours. Even the actors, writers and artists who have worked to keep the animated series fresh without losing what made audiences fall in love with it cannot fully explain its long life. It is beyond luck, said Mr. Lawrence, who voices main antagonist Plankton and has written for the series since its earliest days.

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He said it is something crazier that the team cannot really put its fingers on. Mr. Lawrence said he often pinches himself and cannot believe not only that they are still working, but that they hit on something people are connecting with. Created by the late marine biologist and animator Stephen Hillenburg, the series follows SpongeBob and his eccentric underwater neighbours in Bikini Bottom.

The cast includes best friend Patrick Star, perpetually irritated Squidward Tentacles, penny-pinching boss Mr. Krabs and Texas-born squirrel Sandy Cheeks. Although it airs on a children's television network, the writers have always approached the series as something the whole family can enjoy, executive producer Marc Ceccarelli said. He said they write what they think is funny and keep children in mind so they do not go places that would not be appropriate for them.

Multi-Generational Fandom Retains Viewers

That approach has helped retain fans who grew up watching the show and now share it with their children. Tom Kenny, who voices the titular character, said people come up to the team all the time and say it was their favourite show when they were six, eight, ten, sixteen, thirty-two and forty. He said they now watch it with their kids and it is still their favourite show.

George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV, said that is what makes SpongeBob special. He said it becomes part of each generation's experience and is then passed on to the next. For the actors who have spent much of their careers bringing Bikini Bottom to life, the show's success has meant more than steady work. Carolyn Lawrence, who voices Sandy Cheeks, said the cast has become a weird family with all kinds of love, hate and whatever.

Stephen Hillenburg Shaped Character Innocence

Keeping SpongeBob true to his creator Hillenburg, who died in 2018, created a world where talking sea creatures deal with everyday problems in increasingly ridiculous ways. Some of Hillenburg's decisions were surprisingly specific, including his insistence that SpongeBob should never have a defined age. He wanted the character to be independent enough to live on his own while retaining a child's innocence.

Hillenburg said in an interview before his death that SpongeBob is so honest and because he is innocent, people are attracted to him because he is basically a kid. Longtime storyboard artist and supervising director Sherm Cohen said that vision guides everything the team does all the time.

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Kenny recalled Hillenburg telling him that if there is anything that does not track, if there is anything off-base or out of character, he had permission to just say he was not saying this, could not say this, it was wrong. Hillenburg told him he knew the character better than anybody. Clancy Brown, who voices Mr. Krabs, recalled a time that he and other actors pushed back when they felt the writing had become too edgy.

Brown said they did listen. The show's continuity is another matter. While the team is protective of SpongeBob's personality, the same cannot be said for the show's continuity. Kenny thinks the growing obsession with making every detail of a fictional universe fit together can take some of the fun out of storytelling.

Internet Memes Boost Series Global Reach

Mr. Lawrence said there is no canon. He said the writers room will deliberately ask where it said something is canon, then decide they are doing that instead, flipping it and saying it is not canon in a particular episode. The internet gave the series a new audience. Clips, screenshots and exaggerated facial expressions from the show have become staples of online humour, reaching people who have never watched a full episode.

Kenny believes the timing of SpongeBob's debut in 1999 helped the memes take off. He said SpongeBob was one of the last big cultural explosions that happened before the internet took over everything. The franchise also expanded into movies, video games, merchandise, a Broadway musical and theme park attractions around the world. Kenny said the show's greatest achievement is simple.

He said the thing he is most proud of is just being a small part of this pop cultural juggernaut or IP, created by a relatively small group of people, and that it brings some joy to people when they need it. He said he does not really need anything else out of life.