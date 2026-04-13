The Brickspace Presents 'May the Bricks Be with You!' A LEGO Star Wars Celebration

The Brickspace is hosting a family-friendly LEGO Star Wars celebration, 'May the Bricks Be with You!', on May 30, 2026, commemorating 49 years of Star Wars and 27 years of LEGO Star Wars. The event will showcase The Brickspace's LEGO Star Wars Collection and provide interactive experiences for fans of all ages. Tickets are available through multiple channels. The event takes place at the Marconi Multicultural Event Centre in Sault Ste. Marie.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THE BRICKSPACE ANNOUNCES MAY THE BRICKS BE WITH YOU!, A LEGO STAR WARS CELEBRATION The Brickspace is thrilled to unveil May the Bricks Be with You!, a spectacular, family-friendly event designed to celebrate the enduring legacy of Star Wars and the iconic LEGO Star Wars collaboration. This immersive experience will transport attendees to a galaxy far, far away, constructed entirely from the beloved building blocks. Marking 49 years of Star Wars and 27 years of LEGO Star Wars , this event promises to be a memorable celebration for fans of all ages, offering a unique opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts and revel in the magic of the Star Wars universe.

Taking place on May 30, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marconi Multicultural Event Centre, located at 450 Albert St. W., Sault Ste. Marie, the event will provide VIP early access at 11 a.m. Attendees can anticipate a day filled with engaging activities and captivating displays. The event's centerpiece will be The Brickspace’s LEGO Star Wars Collection, a comprehensive showcase of iconic scenes and builds that span the entire Star Wars saga. From the thrilling moments of Episode I to the epic battles of the latest installments, guests will have the chance to marvel at meticulously crafted LEGO creations that bring the Star Wars universe to life. The event is designed to be interactive and engaging, offering a variety of opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves in the world of LEGO and Star Wars. This includes the possibility to participate in building challenges, explore interactive displays and engage with fellow fans who share the same passion for the franchise. The event will also offer a chance to purchase LEGO sets and Star Wars-themed merchandise.

To ensure a seamless experience, ticket information is readily available. Interested participants can secure their entry by contacting The Brickspace through multiple channels. Tickets can be purchased by calling 705-542-3832, emailing [email protected], or by messaging The Brickspace — Twin Soo Bricks on Facebook. “This event is all about bringing the community together through creativity, nostalgia, and a shared love of Star Wars,” remarks Olivia Pearce, assistant manager and events co-ordinator at The Brickspace. “Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the galaxy far, far away, there’s something here for everyone.” The Brickspace is committed to providing a fun and inclusive environment for all attendees. This event is a testament to The Brickspace's dedication to fostering creativity and community engagement through the shared love of LEGO and the Star Wars franchise.

The Brickspace, known for its dedication to inspiring creativity and connection, creates memorable events and experiences through custom building block sets, custom minifigures, LEGO-based events, displays, and hands-on experiences. Their team is driven by a passion for building and community engagement, ensuring that every event is a celebration of creativity and a source of joy for all participants. About The Brickspace The Brickspace is dedicated to inspiring creativity and connection through custom building block sets, custom minifigures, LEGO-based events, displays, and hands-on experiences. With a passion for building and community engagement, The Brickspace creates memorable events for fans of all ages.





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