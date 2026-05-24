The American Writers' Dilemma and the Rise of Korean-Centered TV Series

Exploring the historical representation of people of color in Hollywood, how a show like`'Beef' brought about new opportunities, and the story behind the story.

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Ignoring repetitions, the article explains a show called 'Beef', a story of twisted thriller, love letter to Korea and Korean culture, where the creator, Lee Sung Jin, leans more heavily into his Korean roots in the second season. The show combines Korean elements, K-beauty, K-pop powerhouse BTS, and various Korean skincare treatments.





Actor Charles Melton, playing half-Korean character Austin, called the show a ‘gift’ to be able to shoot the final episode in Seoul due to his Korean heritage.



Korean actors of prominent roles and of Korean descent, in a show with Korean elements, are rare occurrences. Such representation not only depicted Korean culture but also promoted Korean identity and opened up new possibilities for its creators and cast





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean-Centered TV Series Historical Representation Of People Of Color I Korean Culture In American TV Series Korean Identity In American-Made TV Series Actor Charles Melton's Korean Background

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