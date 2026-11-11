Coachella 2027 lineup: Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to headline

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 9-11 and April 16-18. Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027.

Coachella 2027 Headliners and Ticket Details

Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. EST. The announcement was published on November 11, 2026, at 6:58 a.m. EST and updated at 11:19 a.m. EST. All three headliners have previously performed at Coachella and are no strangers to the annual festival in the California desert. Each will headline one of the evenings of the event, which is held on consecutive three-day weekends.

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Tame Impala, the musical project of Kevin Parker, claimed one of the top spots back in 2019, when he became the festival first Australian headliner. Both Lipa and SZA also have Coachella experience. SZA joined Justin Bieber on stage as a surprise guest during his headlining set earlier this year. Lipa joined Martin Garrix on stage back in 2017.

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Dua Lipa was photographed attending the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in New York. Daddy Yankee is a featured act making his Coachella debut. He will become the first Latin urbano artist named artist of the year at the 2026 Latin Grammys on Thursday night.

Last month, he released La Postal, his first concept album. The lineup also includes Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Dom Dolla, Don Toliver, Robyn, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kelela and Kehlani. Additional acts announced include Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh, Tiesto, Kygo, Adela, Måneskin, Four Tet, Underworld, Giorgio Moroder, Peggy Gou, Angine de Poitrine and Social Distortion. Organizers said many other acts will also perform.

Festival Location and Weekend Schedule

The festival will again take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The 2027 edition follows the festival tradition of two consecutive three-day weekends in the California desert. The first weekend runs April 9-11, 2027, and the second runs April 16-18, 2027. The headliners will each top one of the evenings across those weekends.

Tame Impala first headlined Coachella in 2019, a performance that made Kevin Parker the festival first Australian headliner. His return marks another top slot for the project. SZA appeared as a surprise guest with Justin Bieber during his headlining set earlier this year, while Dua Lipa joined Martin Garrix on stage in 2017. Daddy Yankee will make his Coachella debut as a featured act.

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He is set to become the first Latin urbano artist named artist of the year at the 2026 Latin Grammys on Thursday night. His latest release, La Postal, arrived last month and is described as his first concept album. The lineup also features Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Dom Dolla, Don Toliver, Robyn, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kelela, Kehlani, Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh, Tiesto, Kygo, Adela, Måneskin, Four Tet, Underworld, Giorgio Moroder, Peggy Gou, Angine de Poitrine and Social Distortion.

Many other acts are expected to be added or announced. Tickets for the 2027 festival go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. EST. The event will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027. Organizers announced the lineup on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.