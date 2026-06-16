Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Opts for 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft Amid Legal Battle and NCAA Fallout

Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, once ruled ineligible for gambling violations, has chosen the NFL supplemental draft over returning to Texas Tech. A temporary court injunction, Big 12 litigation, and NCAA opposition set the stage for a possible 2026 supplemental draft, reviving a process not used since 2023.

In an unexpected turn of events Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has announced his intention to enter the NFL supplemental draft for the 2026 season after a tumultuous legal and disciplinary saga.

Sorsby, who previously admitted to gambling on both professional and collegiate sports and completed an in‑patient rehabilitation program for a gambling addiction, was initially ruled ineligible by the NCAA in May. A Texas judge later issued a temporary injunction in early June that appeared to restore his eligibility for the upcoming college season, but the decision ignited a firestorm of controversy within the Big 12 and the broader college‑sports community.

Faced with a looming lawsuit filed by the conference and an escalating backlash from rival schools and the NCAA, Sorsby chose to forgo another year of college football and pursue the professional route. The NFL has not held a supplemental draft since 2023 and the last player selected in such a draft was safety in 2019. The most recent quarterback to be taken in a supplemental draft was Terrelle Pryor, selected by the Raiders with a third‑round bid in 2011.

Sorsby's potential entry will require league approval and the establishment of a 2026 supplemental draft that is expected to take place later this summer, contingent on whether the NFL decides to reinstate the mechanism after a three‑year hiatus





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