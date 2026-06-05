Texas Screwworm Outbreak Prompts Urgent Construction of Sterile Fly Breeding Facility

A resurgence of the New World screwworm fly in Texas threatens the U.S. cattle industry, prompting the construction of a $750 million sterile fly breeding facility and other measures to combat the pest.

For more than a year, the United States has been grappling with a resurgence of the New World screwworm fly, whose flesh-eating larvae threaten the country's $113 billion cattle industry.

The infestation, first detected in Texas in 2024, has prompted urgent measures including the construction of a $750 million sterile fly breeding facility near Edinburg, Texas, about 20 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. Governor Greg Abbott has emphasized that Texas is willing to allocate state funds to ensure round-the-clock construction, stating that without increased sterile fly production, the state cannot survive a second summer of the outbreak.

The current crisis began in 2023 when an outbreak in Panama signaled the fly's return to regions where it had been considered eradicated. The New World screwworm fly, which lays eggs in open wounds and mucous membranes of warm-blooded animals including cattle, pets, and humans, had been eliminated from the U.S. by the early 1970s through sterile insect technique.

However, a case in 2016 in Florida and recent detections in Mexico and Texas have shown the pest's resilience. In January 2025, the USDA confirmed the first case in Texas since 1966 in a calf in La Pryor, about 100 miles southwest of San Antonio and 50 miles from the Mexico border. This discovery has triggered a coordinated federal and state response.

To combat the spread, the USDA has invested $21 million to convert a facility in southern Mexico from breeding fruit flies to producing screwworm flies, with operations expected to begin in April 2025 and eventually produce 100 million sterile flies per week. Meanwhile, the new Texas facility, which will be the size of two Costco stores, is slated to produce up to 300 million flies weekly.

The combined output from both factories is considered essential for eradication across the U.S., Mexico, and Central America. Officials have expedited planning and construction, reducing timelines from a year to a few months. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins hopes the Texas plant will be operational before its planned November 2027 opening date.

As of early 2025, the USDA has already released 130 million sterile flies in Texas, with aerial drops of about 4 million per week and ground releases of pupae totaling another 4 million weekly. However, experts warn that these numbers are insufficient; past eradication campaigns required about 500 million flies per week.

The USDA is using scientific models to optimize dispersal locations, and state veterinarian Bud Dinges reported that traps have been deployed up to 120 miles from La Pryor to monitor fly movement. While an untreated infestation can kill animals, a dozen government-approved medications exist for livestock. Officials stress that the larvae do not infest meat or fruit, so food safety is not a concern.

Economically, the beef supply is unlikely to be significantly affected unless cattle movement is severely restricted or feedlots become infested, which experts deem unlikely. However, cattle prices have already been elevated due to supply shortages, and the screwworm adds pressure. Mexican cattle imports, once 1.2 million animals annually, dropped 80% last year after the USDA closed ports of entry due to the outbreak.

Darrell Peel, an agribusiness professor at Oklahoma State University, noted that while the screwworm is an additional burden, it is not a major price driver compared to other factors like drought and herd rebuilding. The history of the screwworm shows that eradication is possible with sustained effort, but the current challenge requires rapid scaling of sterile fly production to prevent the pest from becoming established





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