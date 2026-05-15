Texas Executes 600th Prisoner Since 1982, Upholds Death Sentence for Intellectual Disability Claim

A man who experts for both prosecutors and defense attorneys had said was intellectually disabled became the 600th person executed in Texas since 1982, put to death Thursday evening for the killing of a retired 77-year-old college professor. The execution followed a series of last-minute legal efforts by Busby's attorneys in a bid to spare his life after the nation’s high court lifted a stay hours earlier.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man who experts for both prosecutors and defense attorneys had said was intellectually disabled became the 600th person executed in Texas since 1982, put to death Thursday evening for the killing of a retired 77-year-old college professor.

Edward Busby Jr. was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m. following a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, hours after a divided Supreme Court lifted a stay over his disabilities claims. The execution followed a series of last-minute legal efforts by Busby's attorneys in a bid to spare his life after the nation’s high court lifted a stay hours earlier.

Busby was condemned for the suffocation death of Laura Lee Crane, a 77-year-old retired professor from Texas Christian University who prosecutors say was abducted from a grocery store parking lot in January 2004 and left to suffocate in the trunk of her car with duct tape wrapped around her face





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Texas Execution Intellectual Disability Laura Lee Crane Texas Christian University Fort Worth Oklahoma City Oklahoma Duct Tape 77-Year-Old 7 Meters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma executes a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 7-month-old daughterOklahoma has executed a man who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 7-month-old daughter nearly 20 years ago.

Read more »

Oklahoma Executes Man Convicted of Killing Ex-GF, BabyOklahoma executed Raymond Johnson, 52, who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Brooke Whitaker and her 7-month-old daughter Kya in 2007. Johnson was pronounced dead after a three-drug injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Read more »

Oklahoma executes a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 7-month-old daughterMcALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed a man who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 7-month-old daughter nearly 20 years ago. Raymond Johnson, 52, was pronounced dead at 10:12 a.m.

Read more »

Berhalter scores 2 in Texas to lift Whitecaps to 1st in MLSSkeena Valley News

Read more »