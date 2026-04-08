Texans Lock Down Stroud and Anderson with Fifth-Year Options

The Houston Texans are securing their future by picking up the fifth-year options for quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. The move signifies a strong commitment to these key players, setting the stage for potential contract extensions and long-term team building.

The Houston Texans have exercised the 2027 fifth-year options for quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. , a move signaling their commitment to two of their key players for the future. A source confirmed this to ESPN's Field Yates on Wednesday, solidifying the team's investment in its core. Stroud's fifth-year option guarantees him $25.9 million, while Anderson is slated to receive $21.5 million in 2027.

These salaries are fully guaranteed, reflecting the franchise's confidence in their continued development and impact. The decision to pick up these options also serves as a critical step towards potential long-term contract extensions for both players, who are now eligible to negotiate deals beyond their rookie contracts. The Texans have carefully considered the performance of both players, evaluating their contributions, development trajectory, and overall value to the team's success. Both Stroud and Anderson completed their third NFL seasons in 2025, making them eligible for extensions this offseason. Both have become Pro Bowlers in Houston, and Anderson notched his first All-Pro selection in 2025. The move underscores the Texans' desire to build a competitive roster around these foundational pieces, planning for sustained success in the AFC. Anderson's contract negotiation has priority over Stroud's contract, according to league sources





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

C.J. Stroud Will Anderson Jr. Houston Texans NFL Contract Extensions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSNBryan Hayes, Jeff O'Neill and Jamie McLennan discuss different options for a secondary Masters hoodie behind their legendary Greg Norman one.

Read more »

Infill policies too broad as council looks to lock in new bylaws, group saysA group petitioning for stricter infill policies says Edmonton city council’s latest changes aren’t context-specific enough ahead of final votes on long-debated adjustments.

Read more »

Free transit new feature of Riverhawks games this summer as city moves ahead with parking lot redevelopment plansFree transit and a new shuttle between downtown and the city’s major ballpark are two new transportation options coming this year for fans of Edmonton’s summer collegiate baseball team.

Read more »

Blue Jays manager Schneider ejected from Tuesday’s game against DodgersToronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning by home plate umpire Dan Merzel.

Read more »

Blue Jays manager John Schneider ejected in fifth inning of game against DodgersToronto manager John Schneider was ejected in the fifth inning of the Blue Jays’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Read more »

Calgary considering permanent outdoor water schedules to reduce water usageCalgary councillors will debate a proposed water efficiency plan that aims to bring down the city’s per-capita water usage by 20 per cent by the year 2040.

Read more »