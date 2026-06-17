Tether's USDT Sees Growing Dominance in Venezuela's Stablecoin Market

Tether's USDT has seen a significant increase in demand in Venezuela's stablecoin market, with its price rising above 800 bolivars per unit on peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms. The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) has issued a statement, which has put pressure on the availability of official foreign currency in bank exchange desks.

Tether 's USDT has consistently held a dominant position in the stablecoin market, with Venezuela 's upward trend over the past 30 days showing its growing dominance.

Data from P2P.Army indicated that during the past month, USDT has increased by 16% in the Venezuelan market, causing the price of the digital currency to rise above 800 bolivars per unit on peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms, peaking at 810 bolivars. This spike only happened on Binance, the most popular P2P marketplace in Venezuela and the biggest in the ecosystem.

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) issued a statement, which put pressure on the availability of official foreign currency in bank exchange desks. According to official data from the BCV, the quantity of bolivars in circulation significantly increased. At the same time, total monetary liquidity was around 2.17 trillion bolivars at the end of the 5th of June, marking a 23.26% increase over the record set on the 8th of May, when there were 1.76 trillion bolivars in circulation.

Hence, if we look at the cumulative behavior since the 2nd of January, which was at 0.93 trillion bolivars, monetary liquidity increased by 131.17% in just over five months. This significant discrepancy between the local financial system's supply of traditional foreign currency and the rising demand from citizens looking to safeguard their capital has resulted in a significant infusion of local currency into the national exchange market.

Due to the large amount of bolivars that were available, the locals resorted to formal financial institutions to obtain foreign currency. This has had a significant impact on the local economy and the demand for USDT has increased as a result





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