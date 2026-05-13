As the number of positive cases internationally grows since the worldwide evacuation of the MV Hondius ship on Sunday, public health experts and infectious disease physicians have highlighted the need for further research on the effectiveness of tests for rare cases of hantavirus. Meanwhile, it is stated by the director of the World Health Organization that there is no sign of a larger outbreak, but given the long incubation period of the virus, new cases might be seen in the coming weeks.

TORONTO — Health experts say it's not clear whether it's useful to test people who may have been exposed to hantavirus but don't have symptoms.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, states that public health officials around the world are discussing the issue as passengers from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship have returned to their home countries. She adds that tests for some viruses aren't effective before patients develop symptoms and little is known about how well testing works in rare cases of hantavirus.

Henry further states that if any of the 10 people in Canada who may have been exposed to the virus develop symptoms, health officials are ready to test and treat them. She also mentions that there are two types of blood tests for hantaviruses — one that checks for antibodies and a PCR test that detects pieces of the virus itself.

A University of Saskatchewan hantavirus scientist states that health officials are in a "unique" situation because doctors wouldn't normally have any reason to suspect the rare virus until a patient is showing signs of illness





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