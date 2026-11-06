Tesla to wind down Cybertruck production around mid-2027

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck will be phased out around mid-2027 at the Texas gigafactory to make room for higher Cybercab output, after the pickup fell far short of sales targets.

Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at its Texas gigafactory around mid-2027, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, after years of persistently weak sales for a futuristic model once touted as a rival to legacy pickup trucks.

The vehicle ultimately sold in just a handful of markets because of its heavy, angular design. Musk said in an X post the production wind-down would enable the automaker to accommodate increased output of its newly launched Cybercab model, which the billionaire has made central to Tesla robotaxi ambitions. It was not immediately clear whether Cybertruck production would be moved to another facility or phased out entirely.

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The automaker Austin plant is the only known Tesla facility equipped to manufacture the model specialized components. Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent outside regular business hours. In response to a user on X, Musk called the Cybertruck the best vehicle Tesla has ever made and the wind-down the end of an era. He also said the Cybertruck fleet will be around for a long time.

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Cybertruck Sales Fall Short Of Targets

The US EV maker only began delivering the Cybertruck to customers in late 2023. According to Kelley Blue Book, the company only sold 20,237 Cybertrucks in the U.S. last year, down 48% from 38,965 in 2024. Before the pickup truck launched, Musk had predicted annual sales of 250,000 units. It does not make sense to keep it going when it is not meeting its targets, said former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

Every rational auto guy would say the same. It will no doubt only be a rounding error on Tesla balance sheet, but the statistics speak for themselves. Right from its unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck was a controversial choice for Musk. Its angular design was mocked by pickup truck purists and safety experts predicted it would be hard to gain approval for sale in key markets like Europe.

Launch Event Showcased Shatterproof Window Failures

The unveiling event itself was marred when Musk tried to prove that its windows were shatterproof by having metal balls thrown at them, only to leave massive cracks in two of them. During Cybertruck official launch in 2023, Musk touted it as a futuristic competitor to pickup trucks from General Motors and Ford, saying finally, the future will look like the future. But the vehicle has struggled to meet those expectations.

Automotive analyst Felipe Munoz said that although the Cybertruck has been called a failure because of its poor sales, electric pick-ups from Ford and others have also flopped in the U.S. market. All of them lost the competition because electric pick ups are not popular in the U.S., Munoz said. But Cybertruck sharp-edged stainless-steel design limited its prospects in markets like Europe where EVs are more popular. Regulatory approval was impossible for Europe because of rules there concerning pedestrian impact.

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Anywhere where you have crash regulation that takes into account pedestrian impact, that Cybertruck won go, can go, Palmer said. The model has also faced multiple recalls and quality-control issues, while Tesla has repeatedly revised prices. Tesla does not officially disclose individual sales figures for the Cybertruck. Instead, the automaker groups it into an Other Models category, which accounted for just 8,295 deliveries in the third quarter, down from 12,364 deliveries in the second quarter.

Cybercab Represents Musk Key Autonomous Strategy

The Cybercab, which has butterfly doors and no steering wheel, pedals or mirrors, is one of Musk key bets in his push to turn Tesla into an AI and robotics company rather than just an automaker. Musk has said he sees it as Tesla main autonomous model supplying a global network of robotaxis, and that it will eventually be the company highest-volume vehicle.

After years of delays to Musk self-driving targets, Tesla began offering paid rides in a small fleet of Cybercabs in Austin in September. However, the automaker still has to answer the U.S. auto safety agency questions on whether it has properly self-certified Cybercab to demonstrate compliance with federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab, Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said on X. The Cybertruck was once pitched as a mass-market rival to conventional pickups, but its polarizing design, regulatory hurdles in Europe and repeated price changes kept it from reaching the volumes Musk had predicted.