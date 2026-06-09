Tesla Shifts Focus From Car Manufacturing To Robotaxis And AI, Raising Concerns About Product Strategy

Tesla is pivoting toward robotaxis, humanoid robots, and its FSD system, while neglecting updates to its core vehicle lineup, prompting questions about its long-term competitiveness in the EV market.

Tesla , the pioneering electric vehicle maker, appears to be shifting its strategic focus away from traditional car production toward futuristic technologies such as robotaxis, humanoid robots, and artificial intelligence, as well as its Full Self-Driving ( FSD ) system.

This pivot was underscored by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who during a recent earnings call indicated that the upcoming Cybercab-a two-seat autonomous taxi-would likely become the company's primary vehicle in the long term, with the Tesla Roadster being the sole manually driven model. Musk described the Cybercab as a roomy compact vehicle, arguing that 90 percent of trips involve one or two occupants.

Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja further elaborated on the new strategy, stating that Tesla now emphasizes FSD as the core product while the vehicle serves merely as the delivery mechanism. This subscription-first approach, however, raises concerns given the troubled history and ongoing regulatory scrutiny of Tesla's FSD system, which remains a Level 2 driver-assist feature requiring constant human supervision rather than true autonomous operation.

The lack of progress on more conventional, high-demand vehicles-such as an affordable compact SUV, a budget-friendly hatchback, or a rugged SUV-contrasts with the aggressive rollout of new electric models by traditional automakers, potentially eroding Tesla's early market dominance. Meanwhile, the company's Cybertruck has underperformed, with sales far below Musk's projections and a debut marred by a failed demonstration of the vehicle's purportedly shatterproof windows.

For Canadian consumers, a cheaper Chinese-built Model 3 has quietly appeared on Tesla's website following tariff changes, but this product adjustment went unmentioned in the earnings call, suggesting a continued deemphasis on mainstream vehicle innovation. Analysts and customers alike may question whether Tesla's ambitious long-term vision is diverting essential resources and attention from the immediate need to refresh its aging lineup and address mounting competition in the electric vehicle segment





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