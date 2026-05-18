Terrible Maps and its Impact on the Internet

Terrible Maps, a satirical page, has redefined the boundaries of absurd humor on the internet. By posting completely inaccurate and offensive maps, it subverts the traditional role of maps as tools for accurate geospatial data and instead uses the visual language of mapmaking to present absolute nonsense.

Terrible Maps by Christian Pole has taken the internet by storm since its launch in 2015. By posting completely inaccurate and offensive maps, the page aims to satirize the problematic relationship between the public and official maps .

Despite facing constant outrage and flags, the page continues to generate heated discussions and serves as a catalyst for highlighting the importance of satire and the role of official maps in society. The page has over 1.7 million followers on Twitter and about 1.3 million on Facebook and has come out with merchandise such as t-shirts, mugs, and stickers to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The book version of the page also became a bestseller





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Satire Absurd Humor Official Maps Internet Resolution Catastrophic Arguments Blogging Hobby More Than 1.7 Million Followers On Twitter 1.3 Million Followers On Facebook

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