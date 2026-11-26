B.C. acupuncturist Terri-Ann Lukyn faces a consent order from the College of Complimentary Health Professionals for practicing beyond her scope, including unauthorized colon hydrotherapy services.

Terri-Ann Lukyn, a licensed acupuncturist operating in British Columbia, has been legally compelled to cease all advertising and performance of medical procedures that fall outside her regulated scope of practice. The College of Complimentary Health Professionals mandated this strict enforcement action after determining that Lukyn engaged in a sustained pattern of professional misconduct involving unauthorized restricted activities and significant documentation failures.

Unauthorized Colonics and Herbal Products

The core of the misconduct involved Lukyn performing and advertising colon hydrotherapy, commonly referred to as colonics, which are not permitted within the statutory scope for acupuncturists in the province. In addition to performing these unauthorized physical procedures, Lukyn admitted to marketing and advertising herbal and detox products to her patient base, further expanding her services beyond the boundaries established by professional regulators.

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The regulatory order highlights that this was not an isolated incident but rather a sustained, multi-year pattern of behavior that carried an inherent risk to public safety. By offering treatments that she was not legally qualified to perform, the acupuncturist bypassed the safety protocols and clinical standards required for such invasive or alternative therapies, thereby exposing patients to unnecessary health risks.

Documentation Failures and Patient Safety Risks

Beyond the unauthorized clinical procedures, the College of Complimentary Health Professionals cited three specific failures regarding the maintenance and security of patient records. These documentation inadequacies included improper recording of patient consent for treatments, errors in billing practices, and a failure to adequately secure sensitive patient files against unauthorized access or loss.

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The consent order posted online by the regulator explicitly states that the respondent admitted to these professional misconduct charges. The inclusion of documentation failures alongside clinical overreach indicates a systemic disregard for the administrative and ethical standards required to maintain a safe and transparent healthcare environment for patients seeking acupuncture and related wellness services.

Strict Compliance Measures and Audits

As part of the consent order, Terri-Ann Lukyn agreed to immediately remove all advertisements for any services or products that do not align with the official scope of practice for acupuncture. This immediate cessation of unauthorized marketing is a critical component of the remedial action, designed to prevent further patients from seeking services that the practitioner is not legally permitted to provide.

The regulator has also imposed a formal reprimand on Lukyn, which will remain a matter of public record. Furthermore, the acupuncturist is required to complete additional coursework to ensure she fully understands the boundaries of her professional license. To enforce ongoing compliance, the order mandates random audits of her clinical practice and billing records for a period of twelve months.

Current Employment and Professional Standing

Records held by the College of Complimentary Health Professionals indicate that Terri-Ann Lukyn remains employed at Jadescreen Clinic in Squamish. The implementation of these strict compliance measures suggests that while she may continue to practice acupuncture within her legal limits, her professional activities are now subject to intense regulatory scrutiny for the next year.

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This case serves as a significant reminder of the importance of adhering strictly to professional scope of practice regulations in the healthcare sector. For patients in the Squamish area and across British Columbia, the order ensures that any acupuncturist providing unauthorized services like colon hydrotherapy is identified and held accountable by the governing professional body.