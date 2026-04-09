Terrebonne By-election: Liberals Eyeing Quebec Riding as Stakes Rise

The Liberals are aiming to win the Terrebonne by-election, a traditionally Bloc-held riding in Quebec, as the party seeks to strengthen its position in Parliament. The outcome of the race, coupled with the byelections in Ontario, could potentially give Prime Minister Mark Carney a majority government. Political analysts suggest that shifting voter sentiment and the changing Canada-U.S. relationship could influence the results of the election.

The upcoming byelection in Terrebonne , Quebec , is drawing significant national attention as the Liberals aim to wrest the traditionally Bloc-held riding. The election fervor is palpable, with signs of Bloc and Liberal candidates adorning lawns, storefronts, and even lampposts. This byelection, scheduled for April 13th, follows a narrow victory by the Liberals in the 2025 federal election, which was subsequently overturned by the Supreme Court after a dispute over a mail-in ballot.

Terrebonne, located northeast of Montreal, has a long history as a stronghold for the Bloc Québécois and the Parti Québécois. Political analysts note that the riding has historically been difficult for the Liberals to win, with the last provincial Liberal victory dating back to 1973 and the last federal Liberal win in an uncontested election occurring in 1980. Despite the historical challenges, the Liberals are keen on securing a win in Terrebonne to strengthen their position in Parliament and potentially solidify a majority government. The recent shifts in voter sentiment, particularly since the 2011 orange wave led by former NDP leader Jack Layton, suggest that a swing in the riding is possible, according to experts. The outcome of the election may hinge on the evolving relationship between Canada and the United States, as voters in Terrebonne appear to prioritize sovereignty and stability, concerns which have been amplified by the current U.S. administration. The Liberals' strategy in Terrebonne is to highlight their competence and promote stability in an increasingly uncertain global environment.\The Liberals are focusing on the byelection in Terrebonne to strengthen their hand in Parliament, and the outcome could be influenced by a number of factors, including the relationship between Canada and the United States, according to several analysts. The context of the election also involves the recent floor-crossing of several members to the Liberal side, with former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu being the latest addition. Following these crossovers, the Liberal government now holds 171 seats in the House of Commons. A win in Terrebonne, coupled with victories in the two Ontario byelections taking place on the same day, would give Prime Minister Mark Carney a two-seat majority. This potential outcome underscores the importance of the Terrebonne race for the Liberals, particularly in these uncertain times. Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet, while campaigning in Terrebonne, noted the floor-crossing and acknowledged the Liberals' existing majority, implying it will be difficult for the Liberals to claim a majority is a must-win. Should the Bloc lose the riding, analysts anticipate a period of internal review. Voters in Terrebonne are indicating fatigue, and several voters told CTV News they are yet to determine their preferred candidate. The outcome of the race is expected to be closely contested, with many constituents expressing that they believe the vote is going to be tight.\Adding to the strategic significance of the Terrebonne byelection, the Ontario ridings of Scarborough Southwest and University–Rosedale are also holding byelections on April 13th. The two Ontario ridings are regarded as safe Liberal seats. However, Terrebonne is expected to be a much more competitive race. Liberal Strategist Scott Reid has observed that winning all three ridings would provide a significant boost to Carney’s government. However, strategists also point out that the impact of a win in Terrebonne is less than it would have been before the floor-crossing by Marilyn Gladu. Consequently, rather than a must-win, Terrebonne is now considered an “icing on the cake.” The race is a key test of voter sentiment in Quebec and a chance for the Liberals to make inroads in a region that has historically favored other parties. The focus on stability and competence from the Liberal campaign will also be a key test. The result will potentially shift the power in the House of Commons and the political landscape of Quebec. The outcomes of the elections are expected to be tight, but they could still have a big impact in Ottawa and across the country. The Liberals are hoping that their strategy of appealing to voters' desire for stability will be successful, and that they will win the Terrebonne byelection





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