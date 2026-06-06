Tensions Rise in Liberal Caucus as Some MPs Question Carney's Leadership Style

A report reveals growing discontent among Liberal MPs over Prime Minister Mark Carney's blunt tone and management approach, with specific incidents highlighting friction in caucus meetings. While Carney has saved the party from defeat and holds majority support, some lawmakers worry his corporate-style leadership may erode internal trust and political capital.

Tensions are brewing within the Liberal caucus as some MPs express concerns about Prime Minister Mark Carney 's leadership style , warning that his sharp tone and dismissive attitude could erode the political capital he amassed by saving the party from near-defeat.

The Globe and Mail spoke with a dozen Liberal MPs on condition of anonymity to discuss the internal dynamics, revealing a growing unease behind the scenes. One incident that stood out was a heated exchange between Carney and Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste, which took place during a caucus meeting in West Block. Battiste raised concerns about Bill S-2, which amends the Indian Act, and the government's strained relationship with Indigenous communities.

Carney responded by telling Battiste that the government's position had been settled with his input, and if there was a negative perception among Indigenous groups, it was Battiste's problem to manage. Several MPs described the exchange as the Prime Minister losing his temper, ripping a strip off Battiste, or dressing him down, though they noted that other Liberals in the room agreed with Carney on substance, if not on tone.

The tension was palpable, and a follow-up call was arranged to smooth things over. Battiste later declined to discuss the incident, citing confidentiality, but expressed respect for Carney's leadership. This episode is just one example of the friction that has become more visible as Carney approaches his second year as Prime Minister. Unlike any recent predecessor, Carney vaulted into the role without ever serving as an MP, bringing a CEO-style approach that some lawmakers find jarring.

He has restructured government with high-profile private-sector hires for housing, defence, and major projects, and he has won a majority through floor crossers and by-elections. Yet his directness, sometimes perceived as brusqueness, has led to awkward interactions with other MPs, such as Quebec's Angelo Iacono and Manitoba's Doug Eyolfson.

Iacono called out from the caucus floor to tell Carney he should visit his riding, but Carney replied he had already been there, leading to a dispute over whether that was true. Eyolfson also had a tough exchange, though details remain confidential. Five MPs indicated that Carney told caucus last week he is not interested in complaints, echoing a message he gave to the Vancouver Board of Trade on May 20: 'We don't want to hear what people are against.

We want to hear what they're for. And if you're for something, we will get behind it.

' While there is broad support for Carney's direction among the 174 Liberal MPs, several cautioned that running a caucus is not the same as leading a company. The honeymoon with voters may be fading, and some worry that internal discontent could harm the government's cohesion. Caucus chair James Maloney insisted that discussions are spirited but the party remains united.

However, the decision by multiple MPs to speak out on background signals deeper unrest, following other signs such as Steven Guilbeault's resignation over climate policy. As Carney navigates the pressures of delivering on high expectations amid global upheaval, his leadership style will be tested not just in Parliament but within his own ranks





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