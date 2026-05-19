Tensions, Disagreements, and Controversies Surrounding Meghan Markle's 2018 Royal Wedding

A recap of the negative reactions and controversies surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding anniversary post, including tensions with in-laws, disagreements over the tiara, and disagreements with other family members, leading to comparisons of the day to a 'worst day' or 'cataract'.

Meghan Markle posted several photos from her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry to celebrate their eighth anniversary, sharing pictures of the couple on the dance floor and a sweet kiss after Harry’s toast.

Critics questioned her portrayal of the day as blissful, contrasting it with her 2021 interview with Oprah and Harry’s memoir, which included accounts of tensions and behind-the-scenes moments surrounding the wedding. Tensions with her in-laws, disagreements over the tiara, and Kate Middleton's alleged insult were also highlighted.

However, Meghan denied making Kate cry and insisted that Kate had hurt feelings. Harry also addressed the tense moment in his memoir, writing that Kate texted Meghan to discuss Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress four days before the wedding, which escalated over a disagreement over the tiara





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Tensions Disagreements Controversies Meghan Markle Prince Harry Wedding Family Critics Account Memoir Perspective Interview Details Katerina Kate Middleton Reconciliation Unfair Blame Apology Demonstration Walking Away Recorded Interviews Absence Nerve Media Trade Sayi

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