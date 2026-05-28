Tennis Ball Protest Interrupts Ireland-Qatar Friendly Amid Israel Fixture Controversy

A friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Qatar was twice interrupted by fans throwing tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against the Irish team's upcoming fixtures with Israel. The FAI faces calls to cancel the Nations League games, while manager Heimir Hallgrimsson lamented the disruption and Jack Moylan was sent off on his home debut.

The Republic of Ireland's friendly football match against Qatar in Dublin was twice briefly disrupted by protests. Fans threw tennis balls featuring the Palestine flag onto the Aviva Stadium pitch around the 10-minute mark, causing a stoppage.

A second interruption occurred after 20 minutes with more balls thrown; players used that stoppage as a hydration break. The protests targeted the Republic of Ireland's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Israel, scheduled for 27 September at a neutral venue and 4 October in Dublin. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has faced pressure to cancel those matches, with CEO David Courell stating the governing body had "no choice" and could face "serious consequences" if it withdrew.

The incident recalled a similar protest during the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia in 2019. After the game, Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson commented that he would have preferred the protests to occur in the second half to kill time, adding that while it was not fun, the team must focus on football. Hallgrimsson himself helped clear tennis balls from the pitch.

Despite being a low-stakes friendly, Hallgrimsson fielded a strong lineup including eight starters from the recent World Cup play-off defeat to the Czech Republic. The hosts took an early lead after five minutes when captain Nathan Collins headed in a Jack Moylan free-kick before a crowd of 28,891. Moylan, making his home debut, was a standout presence, setting up the goal and causing problems with his runs.

However, his match ended dramatically just before halftime when he received a straight red card, leaving him visibly upset. His dismissal led to a largely uneventful second half, though both teams finished with ten men after Qatar's Almoez Ali was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident with Jayson Molumby. The Republic of Ireland were unable to add a second goal, while Qatar failed to equalize. In the later stages, Hallgrimsson gave debuts to Corrie Ndaba, Jaden Umeh and Mason Melia.

The Republic of Ireland next travel to Montreal to face World Cup co-hosts Canada on 6 June. Qatar will play El Salvador on the same day before beginning their World Cup group stage schedule against Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina





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Republic Of Ireland Qatar Friendly Protest Israel Nations League Heimir Hallgrimsson Jack Moylan Red Card Tennis Balls

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