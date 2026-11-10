Tennessee Moves to Block Pike Attorneys From Testing Execution Drug

Tennessee prosecutors are asking a judge to bar Christa Pike's legal team from inspecting leftover pentobarbital from her failed September execution, citing supplier secrecy. Pike's attorneys say access to the vials is key to understanding what went wrong.

Tennessee is asking a judge to block Christa Pike's attorneys from inspecting or testing leftover pentobarbital from her failed September execution, arguing it would reveal the drug supplier in violation of state law, court filings show.

The request follows an earlier order by Judge I'Ashea L. Myles requiring the state to preserve evidence in a lawsuit filed by Pike's legal team. The dispute reflects the secrecy surrounding execution drugs, which states often justify as necessary to protect suppliers. Pike, 50, survived two doses of pentobarbital in September. Her attorneys say the drug likely did not enter her bloodstream correctly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered.

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State Seeks To Block Drug Inspection

The state says it is complying with the broader preservation order. But in a Friday court filing, it asked Myles to rescind the part of her order letting Pike's team inspect, collect and test any leftover pentobarbital from the attempt. In an affidavit cited in the filing, an unnamed Tennessee Department of Correction employee said the supplier would become identifiable if Pike's legal team handled the leftover vials or reviewed their labeling.

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The employee wrote that residue of the pentobarbital used in the botched execution is most likely to be found in vials of the substance from the attempt. The supplier worried that even redacted labels would reveal its identity, the employee said. Another supplier stopped communicating with the department in 2024 after its identity was exposed, according to the affidavit. The state would likely be unable to find other providers if it lost its current source, the employee said.

Tennessee law prohibits public disclosure of any individual or entity involved in procuring lethal substances or carrying out executions. Pike's counsel and experts cannot be allowed to see, handle, or otherwise get the information on the leftover vials of pentobarbital from Pike's attempted execution, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti wrote in a court filing. Luke Ihnen, a lawyer for Pike, said publicly identifying the state's lethal injection drug supplier has never been the goal of the litigation.

He said the team needs to review how the pentobarbital was labeled and stored. That review could show whether there were issues with how the drug was mixed, transported or handled, and whether it was expired, Ihnen said. We still don't know exactly what happened that night, he said. Those types of things are all valuable pieces of information about what went wrong.

Legal Team Reviews Execution Drug Issues

Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter declined to comment, citing pending litigation. Attorney T. Scott Jones has discussed what happens next legally for Pike, including whether she could sue and whether the state can still try to execute her. Pike was hospitalized on a ventilator for days after the failed execution. She has returned to prison and said she remains in constant pain.

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Pike and her boyfriend tortured and stabbed a 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer, to death in 1995. Pike was 18 at the time, making her one of the youngest women sentenced to death. Slemmer's mother had traveled from Florida to witness the execution. Frank Strada, commissioner of the Department of Correction, announced his resignation after Pike's failed execution.

Pike Case And Department Leadership Changes

The governor named Christopher Hansen as interim commissioner. Pike's attorneys want Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is set to leave office in January, to change her death sentence to life in prison. He has said she will remain on death row unless a court determines otherwise.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, the state's Republican governor-elect, has called for the state to explore alternative methods of execution, including the electric chair. The governor has tapped a former U.S. attorney to conduct an independent review of the failed execution and postponed the state's other lethal injection scheduled for this year. ___ Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative.

Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.