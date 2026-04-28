Tennessee Bans Crypto Kiosks to Combat Rising Scams

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed a law prohibiting the operation of cryptocurrency ATMs and kiosks, effective July 1st, following a surge in reported scams and nearly $4 million in losses. The law imposes penalties for operating kiosks after the deadline and reflects a growing national trend towards regulating or banning these machines.

Tennessee has enacted a comprehensive law prohibiting the operation of cryptocurrency kiosks and automated teller machines ( ATM s) within its borders, effective July 1st. This legislation, House Bill 2505 , signed into law on April 13th, represents a significant response to the escalating number of scams and illicit financial activities exploiting these machines.

The move comes after a concerning surge in reported losses, with Middle Tennessee law enforcement documenting nearly $4 million in fraud directly linked to crypto kiosk schemes just in March. The law aims to protect residents, particularly vulnerable populations like seniors, from falling victim to these increasingly sophisticated scams. Authorities will now rigorously enforce the ban, imposing a Class A misdemeanor charge on any organization found operating a crypto kiosk after the effective date.

This carries a potential penalty of a $2,500 fine and a jail sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days, demonstrating the state’s commitment to deterring illegal activity. Regulators are currently preparing to scrutinize the existing 570 Bitcoin ATMs currently operating within Tennessee, as reported by CoinATMRadar, ensuring full compliance with the new regulations. The impetus for this legislation stems from a growing awareness of the ease with which scammers can exploit crypto kiosks.

These machines often lack robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) protocols, making them attractive to criminals seeking to launder money or defraud unsuspecting individuals. House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a key sponsor of the bill, emphasized that these kiosks have become a primary gateway for scammers targeting Tennesseans, with minimal prospects for victims to recover their funds once transactions are completed.

State Representative Jay Reedy echoed this sentiment, stating that eliminating these machines is a crucial step in dismantling a common tool used in fraudulent schemes. The decision is further supported by data from the FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report, which revealed a substantial increase in complaints and losses associated with cryptocurrency kiosks.

The report documented 13,460 complaints in 2025, resulting in a staggering $389 million in losses – a 23% increase in complaints and a 58% increase in financial losses compared to the previous year. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for proactive measures to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of the financial system. The law isn’t simply a reactive measure; it’s a preventative step designed to curb future exploitation.

The state believes that by removing the physical access point for these scams, they can significantly reduce the number of Tennesseans falling prey to them. Tennessee’s action is not isolated, reflecting a broader national trend towards increased regulation and, in some cases, outright prohibition of cryptocurrency kiosks. Several other jurisdictions have already taken similar steps to address the risks associated with these machines.

Haverhill, Massachusetts, implemented a complete ban on crypto ATMs in April 2026, while central Wisconsin introduced a $1,000 transaction limit for crypto ATM transactions in March 2026. Minnesota followed suit in February 2026, prohibiting the use of cryptocurrency ATMs altogether.

Furthermore, the state of Indiana is currently considering similar ATM bans. This growing wave of regulatory action highlights a widespread recognition of the vulnerabilities inherent in the current crypto kiosk landscape. The consistent pattern of fraud and financial loss associated with these machines is prompting states to prioritize consumer protection and financial security. The Tennessee law serves as a clear signal that states are willing to take decisive action to combat crypto-related scams and safeguard their citizens.

The long-term impact of these bans remains to be seen, but the immediate effect is a reduction in the accessibility of a known avenue for fraudulent activity. The state hopes this will encourage safer and more regulated methods for engaging with cryptocurrency





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Cryptocurrency Crypto Kiosks Tennessee Scams Regulation ATM Fraud Bill Lee House Bill 2505

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