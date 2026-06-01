Ten Nations With Best Chance of Reaching Glory in US, Mexico, and Canada

The road to the grand final on July 19 has begun with the new 48-team format, and ten nations are in the best position to reach glory in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The road to the grand final on July 19 in the New York metropolitan area has begun. With the new 48-team format , the physical and mental demands will be unprecedented.

Based on current form, the FIFA rankings, and squad depth, these are the ten nations with the best chance of reaching glory in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. After the bitter aftertaste of 2022 and a European Championship full of lessons, Didier Deschamps' side boasts the deepest squad on the planet. With a fully firing Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister chasing his first major title, England has all the tools.

Their biggest challenge will be overcoming the psychological barrier of the latter stages and building a defensive system worthy of their attack. gives them a creativity they had been lacking. Germany always competes, and on American soil they will want to reclaim their place as four-time champions. A solid team, tactically impeccable and with an ironclad defense led by experience and new pillars.

Although they sometimes lack the final punch in the box, their ability to control matches makes them an awkward opponent that usually goes deep in World Cup tournaments. has established a rock-solid unit. With players at Europe's elite clubs and enviable tactical discipline, the Atlas Lions are the strongest candidate to break the dominance of Europe and South America. enters the Top 10 thanks to a brilliant qualifying campaign and enviable form.

With a stellar Luis Díaz and a team that blends experience with notable physical freshness, Los Cafeteros arrive in North America convinced that this is their moment to make history





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FIFA Rankings Squad Depth New York Metropolitan Area 48-Team Format Grand Final

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