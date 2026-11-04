Telus Outage in Quebec Disrupts 911 and Services Due to Damaged Cable

A damaged cable has caused a major Telus service outage in Quebec's Montérégie and Montreal South Shore, disrupting 911 access. The company expects service restoration overnight and warns customers to use landlines for emergencies.

A significant telecommunications outage is currently affecting thousands of customers in Quebec, specifically within the Montérégie region and parts of Montreal's South Shore. The disruption began around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and has severely impacted multiple communities across the area.

The primary cause of this widespread failure is a damaged cable. In response to the incident, Telus has deployed service technicians to the site to begin emergency repairs as quickly as possible. Customers in these affected zones are facing a degradation of wireless services that extends beyond voice calls. The outage includes interruptions to text messaging, data connectivity, and, most critically, access to emergency 911 services.

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Identified Affected Quebec Areas

Specifically, the following locations have been identified as heavily impacted by the service failure: Châteauguay, Mercier, Léry, Kahnawake, Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie, Sainte-Martine, Saint-Michel, Saint-Rémi, Le Dépôt, Sainte-Catherine, and Saint-Constant. In an official message posted on its website, Telus issued a stark warning to users regarding emergency communications. The company stated that customers may not be able to reach 911 from their mobile phones during this outage.

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To ensure safety, the telecommunications provider strongly advised individuals to use a landline phone if they require immediate emergency help. This recommendation was highlighted to prevent any delays in contacting first responders. The disruption is not limited to Telus subscribers alone. Bell customers located in Châteauguay are also reportedly experiencing disruptions to their mobility services, according to announcements made by the company on social media platforms.

However, Bell has not yet specified exactly which of its services are impacted in that region, leaving some clarity on the full extent of the issue. Telus is actively working to restore full network functionality to the affected areas. The company has provided an update on the timeline for recovery, offering some reassurance to frustrated customers. An official statement from Telus indicated that they expect service to be fully restored overnight.

Telus Wi-Fi Calling Recommendation

This projection provides a general timeframe for when normal operations might resume for the impacted users. In the interim period before repairs are completed, Telus recommended that customers enable Wi-Fi Calling on their devices where possible. This feature can help maintain voice connectivity through internet connections rather than cellular towers. The company reiterated its commitment to resolving the issue, stating they are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

The focus remains on minimizing the duration of this critical infrastructure failure.