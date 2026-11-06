Telus Reports Q3 Loss Amid $800M Charge and $900M Savings Plan

Telus Corp. reported a Q3 net loss of $667 million due to an $800 million non-cash charge on Telus Health, while announcing a plan to save $900 million annually by 2028.

Vancouver - Telus Corp. delivered its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, revealing a significant net loss driven primarily by a large non-cash charge associated with its Telus Health division.

The telecommunications giant reported a loss attributable to common shares amounting to $667 million for the quarter ended September 30. This compares sharply with a profit of $493 million, or 32 cents per share, recorded during the same period in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, Telus stated it earned 16 cents per share in the latest quarter.

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This figure represents a decline from the adjusted profit of 24 cents per share seen in the third quarter of last year. Operating revenue and other income totalled $5.03 billion for the quarter. This marks a decrease from the $5.11 billion reported a year ago. The primary financial impact was attributed to an $800 million non-cash charge related to Telus Health.

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Telus Posts Major Quarterly Loss

This substantial write-down was the main factor behind the reported net loss for the period. In response to these results, Telus announced a comprehensive plan targeting annualized cash savings of approximately $900 million by the end of 2028. The strategy focuses on finding cost and margin improvements alongside capital spending efficiencies. Telus Chief Executive Officer Victor Dodig addressed the company's direction in a statement.

He said the company is moving to strengthen its financial foundation and hone its operational discipline. Dodig emphasized the need to control costs effectively across all business units. He further stated that Telus intends to deploy resources to drive profitable and sustainable growth. The goal is to improve returns for shareholders despite the current challenging environment.

Cost Savings Plan by 2028

The results came as the company looks to stabilize its balance sheet after the major health sector adjustment. Analysts will be watching closely to see if the proposed savings targets can be met within the stated timeline. The announcement provides clarity on how Telus plans to navigate the post-charge landscape. Investors are likely to focus on the operational metrics rather than the one-time accounting charge.

The company continues to operate its core telecommunications and technology services without interruption. The strategic shift aims to ensure long-term viability and competitiveness in the market. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 6, 2026. All figures and quotes are based on the official release from Telus Corp.