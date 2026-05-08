Telus Reports Flat Revenue and Leadership Changes Amid Financial Challenges

Telus announces a leadership transition with the retirement of its CFO, Doug French, and reports stagnant revenue and a significant decline in net income for the first quarter. The company faces scrutiny over its high debt levels and potential shifts in financial strategy, including possible dividend cuts and asset sales.

Telus reported stagnant revenue, a 50 percent decline in net income, and fewer new mobile phone subscribers in the first quarter, coinciding with the announcement of its chief financial officer's retirement amid a leadership transition .

Doug French, who has served as CFO for 30 years, will step down in June and be succeeded by Gopi Chande, the current CFO of Telus Digital and Telus Health. Darren Entwistle, Telus president and CEO, praised French's contributions, stating that his impact on the company's success has been extraordinary. The departure of Entwistle, the industry's longest-serving executive, follows a period of criticism from analysts and credit raters over the company's high debt levels.

The telecom sector has struggled with sluggish revenue growth due to Canada's slowing population growth and increased competition in mobile phone pricing. Industry analysts suggest that the leadership change may indicate a shift in Telus' financial strategy, potentially including asset sales and a reduction in its dividend, which currently offers a yield of nearly 10 percent. Despite these challenges, Telus maintained its dividend at 41 cents per share in the first quarter.

The company also reduced its long-term debt to $26 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion from the previous quarter. Revenue for the first quarter remained flat at $5 billion compared to the same period last year, meeting analyst expectations. This stability was driven by growth in Telus Health, including revenue from a recent acquisition, and subscriber growth, which was offset by declines in Telus Digital revenues, business-to-business data, and legacy telephone services.

Net income fell by 52 percent to $144 million, attributed to lower operating income and reduced financing costs. Adjusted net income, excluding restructuring expenses and tax effects, decreased by 8 percent to $356 million. Telus added 12,000 net mobile phone subscribers, down from 20,000 in the previous year and below analyst forecasts of 17,000. Internet customer additions remained steady at 21,000.

The average revenue per user for mobile phones declined by 1 percent. Capital expenditures increased by 11 percent to $651 million, driven by investments in new facilities to meet industry demand. Telus maintained its 2026 guidance with minor adjustments, including higher restructuring costs and lower expected cash income tax payments





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