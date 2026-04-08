Telecom Stock Picks: ATB Cormark's Hot Takes on Quebecor, Rogers, and BCE

David McFadgen of ATB Cormark Capital Markets shares his top telecom stock picks, highlighting Quebecor's market disruption, Rogers' valuation potential, and BCE's stability. He discusses the impact of roaming-inclusive plans, the value of sports assets, and AI initiatives.

David McFadgen, managing director of institutional equity research at ATB Cormark Capital Markets, shared his top telecom stock picks on BNN Bloomberg, highlighting emerging value and strategic shifts within the sector. The interview focused on the competitive landscape of the Canadian telecom industry, with a particular emphasis on how companies are navigating intensifying wireless competition and evolving pricing strategies.

McFadgen discussed the potential for valuation gaps and upside in certain telecom stocks, especially those where the market might be undervaluing assets. He analyzed the dynamics of each company, considering factors like growth potential, dividend sustainability, and strategic acquisitions. His analysis offers insights into the current market sentiment and potential future movements within the telecom sector. Quebecor stands out as McFadgen's top pick, due to its strategic moves in the Canadian mobile industry. The company, through its acquisition of Freedom Mobile, is disrupting the market with roaming-inclusive plans, pressuring incumbents' high-margin revenue streams. This approach mirrors Quebecor's successful entry into the cable telephony market in the past, where they offered a low-priced product and gained substantial market share. The inclusion of roaming in all plans is a significant competitive advantage, offering Canadians the ability to travel without worrying about extra charges. The incumbents are hesitant to match this strategy because it would erode their high-margin roaming revenue. McFadgen anticipates Quebecor will continue to gain market share due to this compelling offering, making it his preferred choice in the telecom space. Rogers is another attractive stock, partly because of the expected growth from the Shaw acquisition, which is projected to drive value. While Rogers, like most of its peers, is experiencing low single-digit organic growth, the valuation presents an opportunity. Analyzing Rogers' core business at roughly seven times EBITDA and assigning zero value to sports assets, the stock's target price could be significantly higher than its current trading value. The market is not fully appreciating the value of the company's sports assets, including its interest in MLSE and the Blue Jays. The expected buyout of the remaining interest in MLSE and the subsequent sale of a minority stake are viewed as potential catalysts for unlocking value. When a third party assigns a value to these assets, the stock is expected to rally, confirming their worth and driving investor confidence. BCE is considered a stable and dividend-supporting company. While growth prospects may be modest compared to peers, BCE offers stability due to its focus on AI and recent strategic deals in Saskatchewan. The company has right-sized its dividend, which strengthens its financial position. BCE aims to generate substantial revenue from AI by 2028. The interview highlights the importance of understanding specific company strategies and the dynamics of competition when assessing the telecom sector. McFadgen's recommendations reflect his assessment of the individual companies' strategic moves and the broader industry trends





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