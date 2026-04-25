Teenager Dies Following Shooting at Hamilton Mall; 14-Year-Old Suspect Sought

A 16-year-old boy, Nabil Askafe, has died after being shot at Jackson Square in Hamilton on Friday evening. Police are searching for a 14-year-old suspect wanted for second-degree murder and investigating a second suspect who fled the scene. The shooting followed a physical altercation that began outside the mall and continued inside a wireless store.

A tragic incident unfolded in downtown Hamilton on Friday evening, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy following a shooting at Jackson Square shopping mall.

The victim, identified as Nabil Askafe of Hamilton, succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained in the shooting. Hamilton Police Service is currently conducting a thorough investigation and has identified a 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the second-degree murder. The events leading up to the shooting began with a physical altercation that took place outside the mall premises.

This initial dispute escalated when the altercation moved inside a wireless store within the mall, where one of the individuals involved allegedly brandished a firearm. According to Detective Staff Sergeant Robert Di Ianni of the homicide investigation unit, the suspect allegedly shot Askafe. Following the shooting, Askafe was able to walk to a different store within the mall before collapsing.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene and provided immediate medical attention before transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died. Police are also actively seeking a second suspect who fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Initial reports suggested both suspects were armed with firearms, but investigators have since clarified that only one suspect was believed to have discharged a weapon.

Descriptions of the suspects indicate both are white males; one was reportedly wearing a grey tracksuit, and the other a blue tracksuit. The investigation is ongoing, with police meticulously reviewing video surveillance footage provided by the mall's security team, who have been fully cooperative throughout the process. The mall has since been cleared and reopened to the public, resuming normal business operations.

The Hamilton Police Service is urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the 14-year-old suspect or the identity of the second suspect to come forward. Detective Staff Sergeant Di Ianni expressed deep sympathy for Askafe’s family, acknowledging the profound grief they are experiencing. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation and the commitment of the police force to bring those responsible to justice. The incident has understandably shaken the community, prompting discussions about safety and security within public spaces.

The use of a firearm in a public area, particularly involving young individuals, raises concerns about access to weapons and the potential for escalating violence. Authorities are working to understand the motivations behind the shooting and whether it was truly a targeted attack, as initially suggested. The investigation will delve into the relationships between the victim and the suspects, as well as any potential underlying conflicts that may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

The community is encouraged to support each other during this difficult time and to cooperate fully with the ongoing police investigation





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