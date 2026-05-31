Teenage Lego Mastermind Recreates Iconic Haida Art Piece

A Saint Andrews high school student has spent over 50 hours and used 15,000 Lego pieces to recreate Bill Reid's 'Haida Dog Salmon - Skaagi', hoping to work for Lego after graduation. The project, guided by his vice-principal, was inspired by the student's love for Haida art and the formline style.

A high school student from Saint Andrews, Henry Campbell, has recreated a renowned Haida art piece using an unconventional medium: 15,000 pieces of Lego . The 11th grader at Sir James Dunn Academy spent over 50 hours and five months to construct his version of Bill Reid 's 'Haida Dog Salmon - Skaagi', which is currently on display at the Sunbury Shores art gallery.

Campbell's ambitious project was part of a personal interest course guided by vice-principal Audrey Norman, allowing him to explore career-planning opportunities. The student's fascination with Haida art and the formline style led him to choose Reid's iconic print as his subject matter. Before embarking on his project, Campbell sought and received permission from the Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art in Vancouver.

Aliya Boubard, the gallery's curator, was impressed by Campbell's execution of the formline style using Lego and praised his creativity. The gallery rarely grants permission to recreate Reid's pieces due to copyright, but they were enthusiastic about Campbell's idea. Campbell's Lego interpretation of 'Skaagi' was exhibited alongside other students' work at the Sunbury Shores Arts and Nature Centre gallery, where it gained significant attention.

The aspiring Lego designer plans to apply for a job at the company's headquarters in Denmark next year, having already begun learning Danish in anticipation





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Lego Haida Art Bill Reid Formline Style Art Recreation

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