Teenage gunmen kill three people at Islamic Center in San Diego, police investigate as hate crime

Two teenage gunmen opened fire at an Islamic Center in San Diego on Monday, killing three men and themselves, and leaving the Islamic Center security guard believers in keeping the attack from being 'much worse.'. The attack could be considered a hate crime.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two teenage gunmen opened fire at an Islam ic Center in San Diego on Monday and killed three men before killing themselves a few blocks away, police said.

The attack was being investigated as a hate crime, police chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference. Among those killed was a mosque security guard, who played a pivotal role in keeping the attack from being much worse, Wahl said. The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County and includes an Al Rashid School offering courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies, and Quran for students ages 5 and up.

The shooters were found dead in a vehicle stopped in the middle of a road nearby, where they shot a landscaper but left him unharmed. The shooting is considered a tragic and horrifying event. The mosque's director condemned the shooting, saying it was extremely outrageous to target a place of worship. The shooting took place in a neighborhood of homes, apartments, strip malls, and Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

Parents were directed to a nearby area to retrieve their children as police protected them. A group of non-Muslims was touring the mosque earlier that day to learn about Islam. The mosque also works on interfaith relations and community building, serving the less fortunate and urging all communities to better our nation. The shooting is being condemned by the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, CAIR-San Diego.

California Governor Gavin Newsom was being briefed. Everyone is advised to follow authorities' guidance to ensure the safety of the community. Associated Press writers Gene Johnson in Seattle and Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City contributed to this report





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