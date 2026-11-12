Teen sentenced to two years for shooting at two Toronto-area synagogues

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to firing a gun at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto on March 6 and received the maximum youth custodial sentence plus one year of community supervision.

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to two years in a custodial facility after pleading guilty to shooting at two synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year, York Regional Police Chief Paulo Da Silva said.

The sentence was handed down this week, with the shootings having taken place on March 6. The teen pleaded guilty earlier this month to several offences, including discharging a firearm at Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto and Shaarei Shomyim. The two synagogues suffered gunfire damage, but no injuries were reported. The shootings were separated by only 20 minutes.

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Police Investigate Synagogue Shooting Incidents

Toronto police were investigating after bullet holes were found in the front door of Shaarei Shomayim synagogue at 470 Glencairn Ave. on March 7. York police were also investigating after shots were fired at the Beth Avraham Yosef of Toronto synagogue in Thornhill on March 6. Da Silva said that after his two years in a custodial facility, the teen will then face one year of community supervision.

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The teen was also handed a two-year firearms prohibition and ordered to provide a DNA sample. Da Silva said the punishment reflects the maximum custodial sentence available under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He said the sentence recognizes the fear, trauma, and harm these acts of violence caused to the Jewish communities in York Region and Toronto and in surrounding areas. The chief thanked his investigators as well as those of the Toronto police for working on the case.

Jewish Organizations Welcome Sentencing Outcome

He added that hate and violence have no place in our community. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto welcomed the sentencing in a joint statement this week, calling it an important step toward justice for Jewish families across the Greater Toronto Area. The groups said these were not just buildings that came under fire.

They were places where families gather, children learn, and generations of Jewish Canadians have come together to practice their faith. As the judge recognized, these coordinated attacks on Jewish institutions left lasting fear across an entire community.