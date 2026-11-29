Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old teen charged with first-degree murder in connection to two fatal shootings in Etobicoke this month. A 19-year-old suspect remains at large as investigators continue their search.

A teen suspect has been arrested for allegedly being linked to two fatal Etobicoke shootings this month. In a news release on Sunday, Toronto police say they've arrested a 17-year-old from Toronto.

This youth was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Brandon Blake. The incident took place on Nov. 10 around the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area. The youth has been charged with first degree murder. They cannot release the suspect's name under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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Suspect Linked to Malik Abass Murder

The 17-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Malik Abass. Abass was of Mississauga and was gunned down in the area of Rathburn Road and The East Mall on Nov. 7. Police say they arrested a 16-year-old on Nov. 14 as the first suspect allegedly linked to Blake's death. The teen suspect cannot be named and was charged with first degree murder.

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However, investigators continue to search for an additional suspect who remains at-large. Joseph Kunene, 19, of Toronto, is wanted for first degree murder. He is described as 6′0″ and 175 lbs. Kunene has black hair and brown eyes.

Description of Fugitive Joseph Kunene

He also has a distinctive tattoo on his right hand. Police distributed an image of Joseph Kunene on Wednesday November 10, 2026. This handout was provided by Toronto police. The image shows Kunene to help identify the fugitive.

Authorities emphasize that he is a person of interest in these serious cases. The first victim, Brandon Blake, was 18 years old at the time of his death. His shooting occurred in the Martin Grove and Finch area. This location is within the Etobicoke district of Toronto.

Police have maintained a heightened presence in the neighborhood. The second victim, Malik Abass, was 18 years old. His death occurred on Rathburn Road and The East Mall. This area is also in Etobicoke near the Mississauga border.

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Police Appeal for Public Help

The close proximity of the two incidents has alarmed local residents. Toronto police have appealed for public assistance in finding Joseph Kunene. They have shared his physical description widely. The distinctive tattoo on his right hand is a key identifier.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. The arrests of the minors mark a significant development in the case.

However, the escape of a 19-year-old suspect keeps the community on edge. Police continue to investigate all links between the cases. They are working to ensure public safety in the area.