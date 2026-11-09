Teen Driver Charged After Fleeing Surrey Police with Loaded Gun

Paramveer Singh Deol faces eight charges in Surrey after a high-speed chase ended with the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun in his white Porsche.

Paramveer Singh Deol, an 18-year-old driver, is currently facing eight distinct criminal charges following a police arrest that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Surrey. The incident began when authorities observed a white Porsche engaging in reckless driving behaviors, which ultimately led to the discovery of a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. Surrey Police Service officials confirmed that the seizure of the weapon and the subsequent charges against the teen driver have been formally approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The High-Speed Pursuit and Vehicle Seizure

The sequence of events started at approximately 1:37 a.m. when Surrey Police Service officers spotted a white Porsche in central Surrey. According to the police statement, the vehicle was accelerating and driving through a red light while actively evading police officers. This dangerous display of driving prompted the officers to pursue the vehicle, which they eventually succeeded in pulling over. Upon stopping the car, the officers arrested the teen driver and immediately conducted a search of the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of the illegal firearm.

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Specific Criminal Charges Against the Teen Driver

Paramveer Singh Deol is now charged with a variety of offenses related to both the driving incident and the possession of the weapon. The charges approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service include failing to stop for police, operating a vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, and occupying a vehicle with a firearm inside. Additional charges specify possession of a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a prohibited, restricted, or non-restricted firearm without a registration certificate. The teen also faces charges for the careless transport of a 9mm pistol and failing to comply with a release order by possessing a firearm.

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Previous Legal Issues and Current Custody Status

The Surrey Police Service revealed to CTV News that this is not the first legal trouble for the suspect, as he had been previously charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to burn or destroy property, and willfully resisting a peace officer on September 19. Despite being released from custody a day after those earlier charges, Deol violated the conditions of his release by possessing a firearm and occupying the driver's seat of a motor vehicle. Online court records confirm that he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

Public Appeal for Information and Case Details

Surrey Police Service is actively seeking information from the public to support the ongoing investigation into this incident. Authorities have requested that anyone who has information related to the suspect or the vehicle contact the Surrey Police Service non-emergency line at 604-599-0502. When calling, individuals are asked to quote the specific file number 26-121265 to ensure their information is correctly logged against the case. This public outreach is intended to assist law enforcement in gathering any additional evidence or witness accounts that may be crucial for the legal proceedings ahead.