Teen Charged with First-Degree Murder in Brockville Home Invasion

A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead inside a home in Brockville, an Ontario city along the Canada-U.S. border. The accused also faces charges of assaulting a police officer.

BROCKVILLE — Police in the eastern Ontario city of Brockville say a teen faces first-degree murder charges after three people were found dead inside a home.

Officers responded earlier Thursday to a 911 call at a home on Cartier Court in the border city's north end and deemed the deaths suspicious. Investigators later received information that led them to the city's outskirts, where a 17-year-old was arrested. The accused has also been charged with assaulting a police officer. Police allege the teen and the victims knew one another and say they do not believe the killings were random.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing. This investigation is sensitive and complex. We respectfully ask for the public's patience as investigators continue their work, and we encourage empathy for those most directly impacted. Brockville sits along the Canada-U.S. border between Ontario and New York state.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026





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Brockville Ontario Canada-U.S. Border Home Invasion First-Degree Murder Assaulting A Police Officer

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