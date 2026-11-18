Toronto police arrested a 13-year-old boy after an armed home invasion in Scarborough where he threatened a homeowner with a knife and a noxious substance. The youth faces multiple serious charges including robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following a disturbing armed home invasion in Scarborough that left a homeowner under threat. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the eastern Toronto neighborhood, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

Toronto police confirmed that the young suspect was taken into custody shortly after the altercation ended. On Tuesday, shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to urgent reports of a break-and-enter in the busy area of Kingston Road and Danforth Avenue. This location is a major commercial corridor, meaning the incident drew immediate attention from residents and commuters in the vicinity. The speed of the police response was critical given the violent nature of the alleged crime.

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Suspect Allegedly Threatens Homeowner With Knife

Police allege that the 13-year-old boy entered a residence without permission and began taking personal belongings from the home. As he was committing the theft, he was confronted by the homeowner who was present inside the property. The confrontation quickly escalated from a simple theft into a dangerous physical altercation. The suspect allegedly attempted to strike the homeowner with a knife during the struggle.

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According to a detailed police news release, the youth also threatened to use a noxious substance against the victim. This addition of a chemical threat significantly increased the severity of the incident and the danger posed to the homeowner. Police said the suspect then fled the scene immediately after the confrontation. In his haste to escape, he was observed pouring out the noxious substance as he left the residence.

Officers located and arrested him a short time later near the scene, preventing him from getting far. They allege the suspect had a number of knives and other belongings on his person when he was apprehended. This evidence supports the charges of possession of stolen property and multiple weapons. The recovery of these items helps build the case for the serious offenses he faces.

Youth Faces Multiple Charges Including Robbery

The youth faces several charges, including break and enter to commit an indictable offence. Additional charges include robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent. He is also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime. Notably, the teenager faces two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

These specific charges highlight the lethal nature of the confrontation inside the home. The combination of these charges reflects the multiple violent acts alleged during the incident. The charges have not been proven in court and the presumption of innocence applies. The identity of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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Police Urge Residents To Remain Vigilant

This legislation protects the privacy of minors involved in the justice system. Toronto police continue to monitor the situation as the legal process unfolds for the young accused. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of home security in urban neighborhoods. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.