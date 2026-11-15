Ottawa teen charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder in Central Park woman's death

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a 48-year-old woman was killed and a 48-year-old man was injured in Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood on Saturday.

Ottawa police have charged a 17-year-old boy with second-degree murder and attempted murder after a 48-year-old woman was killed and a 48-year-old man was injured in the Central Park neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Grenwich Circle near Whitestone Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman later died from the extent of her injuries. The 48-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed in an update on Sunday evening that the youth was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Also read One dead, one arrested after homicide in Ottawa Central Park neighbourhood

Victim Identity Withheld Under Youth Justice Act

Police say the woman's identity is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as releasing her name could identify the youth charged. On Sunday, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa it treated a man and a woman in their 40s for penetrating injuries. The woman was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition, while the man was taken to the trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

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A teenage girl was also assessed for injuries on scene but did not require transport to the hospital, according to paramedics. Police say Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate in relation to an injury sustained by the youth suspect but did not provide more details. The SIU is the independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

CTV's Camille Wilson reported that Ottawa's Central Park neighbourhood is in shock after the homicide left one person dead and others injured on Saturday afternoon. Matthew Denasiewicz, who lives nearby, has lived in Central Park for over 15 years and says he was shocked to hear about the incident. He describes the neighbourhood as quiet and family oriented.

Residents Describe Shocking Incident in Quiet Neighbourhood

"There are a lot of kids running around. There are a lot of older people. There are younger families starting, living here as well. It's a very safe and quiet neighborhood," he said.

"It's shocking to hear something like this would happen in this neighborhood. " Neighbour Paul Schulte agrees he has never seen anything like it in his 20 years living in the area. "There's been nothing ever like that here in this neighborhood," he said. "I run around the neighborhood here, cycle around the neighborhood.

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" Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no known risk to public safety. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.