A software bug in an on-premise hardware system at JPMorgan Chase caused delays for thousands of customers accessing online accounts and Zelle payments on Monday. Chase said the issue was not a cyberattack and was working to restore services.

A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused delays for thousands of customers trying to access online accounts and send money through Zelle on Monday, with ripple effects felt at other major U.S. banks.

Chase said the problem was not the result of a cyberattack and that it was working to bring banking services back online. The bank traced the disruption to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system. JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system - it is not cyber-related, said Joe Evangelisti, spokesman for the bank. Evangelisti said the problem was isolated to Chase and was not a systemic issue.

Also read Customers at major US banks report online account access problems

Chase Says Disruption Not Cyberattack Related

This is not a systemic issue - other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us, he said. A Chase spokesperson said some transactions were taking longer than usual but customers still had access to their accounts and funds.

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Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds, the spokesperson said. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Some Chase customers received a message when they tried to log in. The message said, Some services aren't available.

Other Major Banks Not Directly Impacted

We're working on them. Please try back later. The technical issues appeared to center on Chase customers and customers at other banks who were trying to transact with Chase. Other banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were not having issues with their banking services on Monday.

A spokesman for U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly impacted but that some clients could still see delays. The spokesman said, clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays. Zelle is the peer-to-peer payment system that major U.S. banks use to allow customers to send money to friends and family at near-instant speed.

Zelle Network Remains Fully Operational

Zelle is owned by Arizona-based Early Warning Services, which in turn is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. A spokesman for Early Warning Services said the Zelle network was fully operational. An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers, the spokesman said. The disruption came days after two major outages affected other parts of the U.S. economy.

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A major outage by Microsoft happened Thursday and lasted for hours, severely impacting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. That was followed by an outage affecting the nation's air traffic control system Friday that grounded all U.S. flights for several hours and continued to disrupt air travel across the country over the weekend. The story has been corrected to note the Microsoft outage began Thursday, not Friday.