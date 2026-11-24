Tech stocks declined Tuesday, with Anthropic trading below its $83 IPO price and Nvidia falling about 5% in premarket, following Monday's sharp rally driven by Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang.

HONG KONG - The tech whiplash continued Tuesday with the sector leading U.S. futures lower a day after an enormous rally on the surprise announcement that Nvidia would reinstate Jensen Huang despite an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 1.03 per cent, with artificial intelligence and other tech stocks leading the way down. Nasdaq futures tumbled 1.7 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 269 points, or 0.54 per cent. Nvidia fell about 5 per cent in premarket trading after its surge helped propel Wall Street to its best day since early last year.

Also read Anthropic Shares Drop Below IPO Price Amid AI Selloff

Market Declines Continue Amid Tech Selloff

Yet the Nasdaq is on track to match October's 5.3 per cent decline, the worst performance of the year for the tech-heavy composite index. The S&P is heading for its worst month since March. Anthropic, days after its massive Wall Street debut, fell sharply early Tuesday and was trading below its initial offering price of $83.

Advertisement

Nvidia led a thunderous rally Monday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 surged 4.7 per cent and recovered just over half its brutal loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis. Nvidia's stock surged 31.5 per cent, narrowly missing its biggest one-day gain since 2000, when the dot-com bubble peaked. That followed its plunge of nearly 23 per cent last week.

Monday's rebound for the S&P 500 was its best day since April of 2025, when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on "Liberation Day" that had sent stock markets reeling. Trump may have had direct influence on this most recent surge as well. He told CNBC in an interview Monday, "I believe my intervention was very important" in convincing Nvidia's board to reinstate its co-founder.

Trump Claims Role in Nvidia CEO Deal

Less than a week ago, Nvidia had rejected an offer by Huang to return as CEO. Trump said his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return. The risks facing the AI industry could certainly weaken that growth, but analysts at Barclays suggest they should only "make the build out slower and more selective rather than derail it.

" Two big retailers reported earnings before the bell, and both beat expectations. Dick's Sporting Goods reported better-than-expected net income and revenue and offered a bold outlook for the year. Shares jumped 16 per cent. Shares of Best Buy rose more than 6 per cent after it posted its strongest quarterly comparable-store sales growth in years.

Advertisement

Asian Markets Surge on Semiconductor Gains

In European trading, Germany's DAX fell 0.8 per cent to 25,137.50, while Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 per cent to 10,458.10. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1 per cent to 8,052.78. In Asia, Taiwan's Taiex led markets higher, jumping 9 per cent to 40,122.35 as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and MediaTek gained nearly 10 per cent. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 6.3 per cent to 5,006.03 as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both gained 6.7 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng shed early gains, closing 0.7 per cent lower at 22,219.65. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3 per cent to 3,548.37. Brent crude oil futures for January delivery edged up 0.2 per cent to $89.51 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 0.1 per cent to $80.24 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 159.15 Japanese yen from 158.98 yen. -- Elaine Lai, The Associated Press