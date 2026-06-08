Tech Stocks Rebound on AI Optimism as Apple Readies AI Siri and SpaceX IPO Looms

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's upbeat comments about AI growth and a market pullback being a buying opportunity sparked a recovery in chip stocks on Monday. Meanwhile, Apple's WWDC is set to unveil a major AI overhaul of Siri, addressing concerns that it has fallen behind in the AI race. The potential $1.8 trillion SpaceX IPO adds further intrigue to a transformative week for the tech sector.

Tech stocks rebounded on Monday morning as chip stocks recovered from a $1 trillion wipeout on Friday that dragged the Nasdaq Composite index lower. Comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Seoul, South Korea, lifted semiconductor names on Monday.

The AI kingmaker said investors should be excited about the market pullback, saying that it offers traders a buying opportunity. We're at the beginning of it, and whatever happened to the stock market, you should be very happy because now you can buy at a discount, Huang remarked. The upbeat tone from Nvidia's leadership helped reverse some of the prior session's losses, with investors piling back into semiconductor and broader tech shares.

The recovery in chip stocks coincided with Apple's preparations for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to commence on Monday at its Cupertino, Calif. , headquarters. The event marks Tim Cook's last Apple developers conference as CEO and is widely seen as a critical moment for Apple to reboot its AI strategy, which has lagged behind competing firms' efforts. The biggest expected announcement is the debut of Apple's long-delayed, AI-infused version of Siri.

The digital assistant, which launched on iPhones in 2011 with much fanfare, has seen its capabilities stagnate in recent years. The rise of advanced generative AI models and chatbots has highlighted Siri's shortcomings. Although Apple announced a revamped AI Siri in 2024, development challenges have delayed its release. While the company has launched its Apple Intelligence platform featuring writing tools, image editing, and Visual Intelligence, these efforts have not fully assuaged investor concerns about Apple's position in the AI race.

Market attention is also fixed on the anticipated initial public offering of SpaceX, which could be the largest on record, valuing Elon Musk's rocket, satellite, and AI company at roughly $1.8 trillion. The potential IPO adds another layer of excitement and speculation to the tech sector's outlook.

Together, these developments-the chip sector's bounce, Apple's AI makeover attempt, and the looming SpaceX listing-are shaping a pivotal week for technology investors, balancing short-term volatility with long-term bets on artificial intelligence and space infrastructure





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Tech Stocks Chip Stocks Nvidia Jensen Huang AI Artificial Intelligence Apple Siri Apple Intelligence WWDC Tim Cook Spacex IPO Elon Musk Nasdaq Semiconductor Market Rebound Buying Opportunity

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